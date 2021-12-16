New York Mets

The Athletic
Former Mets executive Zack Scott's DWI verdict pushed to January after positive COVID-19 test - The Athletic

by: Tim Britton The Athletic 2h

The verdict had initially been scheduled for Thursday morning, after two days of witness testimony and closing summations on Dec. 8 and Dec. 13 in White Plains (N.Y.) City Court.

Shea Bridge Report

Bobby Abreu and Round-Number Bias

by: James Schapiro Shea Bridge Report 30m

Abreu’s career numbers are inches from superstardom — but they’re a tad below that, so he gets completely forgotten.

SNY Mets

Former GM on Mets manager interviews, front office questions, best candidates | Mets Hot Stove | SNY

by: SNY YouTube: SNY Mets 38m

What kind of questions come up in the second round of managerial interviews? Which candidate would help the Mets front office "sleep better?" Jim Duquette an...

amNewYork
Matt Quatraro makes 'great impression' during Mets manager interview | amNewYork

by: Joe Pantorno amNewYork 58m

Tampa Bay Rays bench coach Matt Quatraro "made a great impression" on the Mets during his interview for the team's manager position this week, according to

Daily News
Ex-Met GM Zack Scott's drunk driving verdict postponed: report - New York Daily News

by: Matthew Roberson NY Daily News 1h

Zack Scott’s drunk driving verdict was originally scheduled to come down on Thursday, but the former acting general manager of the Mets contracted COVID-19, delaying the case until Jan. 6, according to a report by Newsday.

Mets Merized
2021 Mets Report Card: Luis Guillorme, INF

by: Austin Simmons Mets Merized Online 2h

Player Data: Age: 27 (9/27/1994), B/T: L/RPrimary Stats: 69 G, 156 PA, .265/.374/.311,, 1 HR, 5 RBI, 23 BB, 23 SOAdvanced Stats: 99 wRC+, 14.7% K%, 14.7% BB%, .315 BABIP, .303 xwOBA, 0.4 f

Blogging Mets

Checking on Mets 2022 Payroll

by: Mark Berman Blogging Mets 2h

Thats a grand total of $254,783,333 a stunning figure for the franchise, and what we all expected when Steve Cohen bought the team. And they arent even done.

That's So Mets

Doug Williams On Mets Mega Offseason and More

by: That's So Mets YouTube: That's So Mets 3h

Doug Williams joins Joe and Connor to discuss everything Mets!

