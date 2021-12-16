- IN
How the Mets lured Pedro to Queens
by: Anthony DiComo — MLB: Mets 2h
NEW YORK -- Four Mets executives sat in an Anaheim, Calif., hotel room, listening as then-owner Fred Wilpon teleconferenced into the conversation to call for a vote. To a man, the baseball operations staffers understood that a four-year contract for Pedro Martínez probably wouldn’t end well, but it...
Francisco Lindor vs. Carlos Correa (Who Is Better?)
by: Andres Chavez — The Cold Wire 15m
Francisco Lindor and Carlos Correa are two of the best shortstops in MLB, and it's difficult to identify who is the better of the two.
What Joe Espada could bring to the table for Mets | Baseball Night in NY
by: @snytv — SNY.tv 22m
On Baseball Night in NY, Jim Duquette, Anthony Recker and Dan Graca discuss the Mets' manager search. Duquette explains what Joe Espada brings to the table while Graca hammers how Buck Showalter is the guy.
Zack Scott: NY Mets GM DWI trial postponed due to COVID
by: Justin Toscano — LoHud 2h
After testing positive for COVID-19, former Mets interim general manager Zack Scott will have his trial for DWI postponed.
Bobby Abreu and Round-Number Bias
by: James Schapiro — Shea Bridge Report 3h
Abreu’s career numbers are inches from superstardom — but they’re a tad below that, so he gets completely forgotten.
Former GM on Mets manager interviews, front office questions, best candidates | Mets Hot Stove | SNY
by: SNY — YouTube: SNY Mets 3h
What kind of questions come up in the second round of managerial interviews? Which candidate would help the Mets front office "sleep better?" Jim Duquette an...
Matt Quatraro makes 'great impression' during Mets manager interview | amNewYork
by: Joe Pantorno — amNewYork 3h
Tampa Bay Rays bench coach Matt Quatraro "made a great impression" on the Mets during his interview for the team's manager position this week, according to
Ex-Met GM Zack Scott's drunk driving verdict postponed: report - New York Daily News
by: Matthew Roberson — NY Daily News 4h
Zack Scott’s drunk driving verdict was originally scheduled to come down on Thursday, but the former acting general manager of the Mets contracted COVID-19, delaying the case until Jan. 6, according to a report by Newsday.
