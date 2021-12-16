New York Mets

The Cold Wire
Francisco Lindor vs. Carlos Correa (Who Is Better?)

by: Andres Chavez The Cold Wire 7m

Francisco Lindor and Carlos Correa are two of the best shortstops in MLB, and it's difficult to identify who is the better of the two.

SNY.tv
What Joe Espada could bring to the table for Mets | Baseball Night in NY

by: @snytv SNY.tv 14m

On Baseball Night in NY, Jim Duquette, Anthony Recker and Dan Graca discuss the Mets' manager search. Duquette explains what Joe Espada brings to the table while Graca hammers how Buck Showalter is the guy.

Lohud
Zack Scott: NY Mets GM DWI trial postponed due to COVID

by: Justin Toscano LoHud 2h

After testing positive for COVID-19, former Mets interim general manager Zack Scott will have his trial for DWI postponed.

MLB: Mets.com
How the Mets lured Pedro to Queens

by: Anthony DiComo MLB: Mets 2h

NEW YORK -- Four Mets executives sat in an Anaheim, Calif., hotel room, listening as then-owner Fred Wilpon teleconferenced into the conversation to call for a vote. To a man, the baseball operations staffers understood that a four-year contract for Pedro Martínez probably wouldn’t end well, but it...

Shea Bridge Report

Bobby Abreu and Round-Number Bias

by: James Schapiro Shea Bridge Report 2h

Abreu’s career numbers are inches from superstardom — but they’re a tad below that, so he gets completely forgotten.

SNY Mets

Former GM on Mets manager interviews, front office questions, best candidates | Mets Hot Stove | SNY

by: SNY YouTube: SNY Mets 3h

What kind of questions come up in the second round of managerial interviews? Which candidate would help the Mets front office "sleep better?" Jim Duquette an...

amNewYork
Matt Quatraro makes 'great impression' during Mets manager interview | amNewYork

by: Joe Pantorno amNewYork 3h

Tampa Bay Rays bench coach Matt Quatraro "made a great impression" on the Mets during his interview for the team's manager position this week, according to

Daily News
Ex-Met GM Zack Scott's drunk driving verdict postponed: report - New York Daily News

by: Matthew Roberson NY Daily News 3h

Zack Scott’s drunk driving verdict was originally scheduled to come down on Thursday, but the former acting general manager of the Mets contracted COVID-19, delaying the case until Jan. 6, according to a report by Newsday.

