Mets’ manager search in homestretch with Buck Showalter interview Friday
by: Greg Joyce — New York Post 2h
The Mets are rounding third and heading for home on their second and final round of interviews for their open manager job. Astros bench coach Joe Espada got his in-person interview with owner Steve...
Matt Quatraro makes 'great impression' during Mets manager interview | amNewYork
by: Joe Pantorno — Metro News 2h
Tampa Bay Rays bench coach Matt Quatraro "made a great impression" on the Mets during his interview for the team's manager position this week, according to
Francisco Lindor vs. Carlos Correa (Who Is Better?)
by: Andres Chavez — The Cold Wire 2h
Francisco Lindor and Carlos Correa are two of the best shortstops in MLB, and it's difficult to identify who is the better of the two.
What Joe Espada could bring to the table for Mets | Baseball Night in NY
by: @snytv — SNY.tv 2h
On Baseball Night in NY, Jim Duquette, Anthony Recker and Dan Graca discuss the Mets' manager search. Duquette explains what Joe Espada brings to the table while Graca hammers how Buck Showalter is the guy.
Zack Scott: NY Mets GM DWI trial postponed due to COVID
by: Justin Toscano — LoHud 4h
After testing positive for COVID-19, former Mets interim general manager Zack Scott will have his trial for DWI postponed.
How the Mets lured Pedro to Queens
by: Anthony DiComo — MLB: Mets 4h
NEW YORK -- Four Mets executives sat in an Anaheim, Calif., hotel room, listening as then-owner Fred Wilpon teleconferenced into the conversation to call for a vote. To a man, the baseball operations staffers understood that a four-year contract for Pedro Martínez probably wouldn’t end well, but it...
Bobby Abreu and Round-Number Bias
by: James Schapiro — Shea Bridge Report 5h
Abreu’s career numbers are inches from superstardom — but they’re a tad below that, so he gets completely forgotten.
Former GM on Mets manager interviews, front office questions, best candidates | Mets Hot Stove | SNY
by: SNY — YouTube: SNY Mets 5h
What kind of questions come up in the second round of managerial interviews? Which candidate would help the Mets front office "sleep better?" Jim Duquette an...
RT @RobinsonCano: Estrellistas 🗣💪🏽🇩🇴💚 Ganamos ayer gracias a los fanáticos fieles - Let's go tonight!💪🏽🔥🇩🇴 ¿Están ready para el juego de hoy? Who is ready for tonight?
Blogger / Podcaster
Assuming this is true, this probably takes them out of the Kris Bryant derby. Other teams in on Bryant: Mariners, Angels, Padres, Rockies, Phillies, Mets. Braves are among others that could make sense.The Giants have shown interest in Japanese outfielder Seiya Suzuki, but are reportedly unlikely to sign any player for $100 million or more.
Who we betting on to win the homer crown?
ICYMI: Check out @ConnorJRogers and my conversation with @DougWilliamsTV formerly of SNY. We talked all things Mets, SNY and more!
Does anyone know what Burton's first TD odds were
