MLB rumors: Verdict in ex-Mets GM Zack Scott’s drunk driving case delayed until next month - nj.com
by: Mike Rosenstein | mrosenstein@njadvancemedia.com — NJ.com 23m
The New York Mets suspended acting general manager Zack Scott after he was charged with drunk driving on the morning of Aug. 31.
Yesterday (12/16/21) in Winter Ball - Robby Cano 0 for 4
by: John From Albany — Mack's Mets 1h
Yesterday in the Dominican League: Estrellas de Oriente 7 Leones del Escogido 0 ( Box Score ) Robinson Cano , ...
Matt Quatraro makes 'great impression' during Mets manager interview | amNewYork
by: Joe Pantorno — Metro News 11h
Tampa Bay Rays bench coach Matt Quatraro "made a great impression" on the Mets during his interview for the team's manager position this week, according to
Mets’ manager search in homestretch with Buck Showalter interview Friday
by: Greg Joyce — New York Post 11h
The Mets are rounding third and heading for home on their second and final round of interviews for their open manager job. Astros bench coach Joe Espada got his in-person interview with owner Steve...
Francisco Lindor vs. Carlos Correa (Who Is Better?)
by: Andres Chavez — The Cold Wire 11h
Francisco Lindor and Carlos Correa are two of the best shortstops in MLB, and it's difficult to identify who is the better of the two.
What Joe Espada could bring to the table for Mets | Baseball Night in NY
by: @snytv — SNY.tv 11h
On Baseball Night in NY, Jim Duquette, Anthony Recker and Dan Graca discuss the Mets' manager search. Duquette explains what Joe Espada brings to the table while Graca hammers how Buck Showalter is the guy.
Zack Scott: NY Mets GM DWI trial postponed due to COVID
by: Justin Toscano — LoHud 13h
After testing positive for COVID-19, former Mets interim general manager Zack Scott will have his trial for DWI postponed.
How the Mets lured Pedro to Queens
by: Anthony DiComo — MLB: Mets 13h
NEW YORK -- Four Mets executives sat in an Anaheim, Calif., hotel room, listening as then-owner Fred Wilpon teleconferenced into the conversation to call for a vote. To a man, the baseball operations staffers understood that a four-year contract for Pedro Martínez probably wouldn’t end well, but it...
