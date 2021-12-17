New York Mets

Mets Merized
69653214_thumbnail

Morning Briefing: Mets One Step Closer To Hiring Manager

by: Johnluke Chaparro Mets Merized Online 3h

Good morning, Mets fans!The Mets are one step closer to hiring a new manager, as the second round of interviews will conclude today. After previously interviewing Joe Espada on and Matt Quatra

Mack's Mets
69818742_thumbnail

Right now… the Top 6 Second Basemen in the 2022 Draft (UPDATED)

by: Mack Ade Mack's Mets 23m

  1.  Termarr Johnson             2B/SS           5-10           175           Mays H.S. Reclassified from short to second...

Elite Sports NY
69818190_thumbnail

Mets partner with Samsung for Citi Field overhaul

by: Tab Bamford Elite Sports NY 45m

Mets partner with Samsung for Citi Field overhaul first appeared on Elite Sports NY, the Voice, the Pulse of New York City sports.

MLB: Mets.com
60002168_thumbnail

Press release: Mets tap Samsung Electronics America to create most technologically advanced ballpark in the Major Leagues

by: N/A MLB: Mets 1h

December 17, 2021 – The New York Mets announced Samsung Electronics America as the ballpark’s official display and technology solutions partner, signing a multi-year deal to deliver a complete transformation of the famous ballpark’s screens to create an interactive fan experience like never before....

nj.com
56750570_thumbnail

MLB rumors: Mets might find coaching role for ex-Yankees outfielder - nj.com

by: Mike Rosenstein | mrosenstein@njadvancemedia.com NJ.com 1h

The New York Mets are looking for a new manager and have narrowed their choice down to Buck Showalter, Joe Espada and Matt Quatraro.

Mets Merized
69817203_thumbnail

Buck Showalter Concludes Manager Interviews Today

by: Nate Mendelson Mets Merized Online 1h

The Mets conclude their managerial interviews today.Buck Showalter, the 20-year veteran of the dugout, is the closing interviewee.New York is interviewing three finalists for the opening.

nj.com
69816695_thumbnail

MLB rumors: Mets have best rotation, but Yankees, Phillies aren’t far behind - nj.com

by: Mike Rosenstein | mrosenstein@njadvancemedia.com NJ.com 1h

The New York Mets signed three-time Cy Young Award winner Max Scherzer to a three-year, $130 million contract to join forces with Jacob deGrom.

New York Post
69816735_thumbnail

The Mets could find a rotation upgrade in Cincinnati if they’re willing to part with Ronny Mauricio

by: Mike Puma New York Post 2h

There are ways for the Mets to bolster their pitching staff, but are they willing to pay the price in prospects?

Amazin' Avenue
69816231_thumbnail

Mets Morning News for December 17, 2021

by: Christian Romo SB Nation: Amazin' Avenue 2h

Your Friday morning dose of New York Mets and MLB news, notes, and links.

