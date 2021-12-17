- IN
- Mets News
- News Article
Buck Showalter Concludes Manager Interviews Today
by: Nate Mendelson — Mets Merized Online 1h
The Mets conclude their managerial interviews today.Buck Showalter, the 20-year veteran of the dugout, is the closing interviewee.New York is interviewing three finalists for the opening.
More Recent New York Mets Articles
Right now… the Top 6 Second Basemen in the 2022 Draft (UPDATED)
by: Mack Ade — Mack's Mets 23m
1. Termarr Johnson 2B/SS 5-10 175 Mays H.S. Reclassified from short to second...
Mets partner with Samsung for Citi Field overhaul
by: Tab Bamford — Elite Sports NY 46m
Mets partner with Samsung for Citi Field overhaul first appeared on Elite Sports NY, the Voice, the Pulse of New York City sports.
Press release: Mets tap Samsung Electronics America to create most technologically advanced ballpark in the Major Leagues
by: N/A — MLB: Mets 1h
December 17, 2021 – The New York Mets announced Samsung Electronics America as the ballpark’s official display and technology solutions partner, signing a multi-year deal to deliver a complete transformation of the famous ballpark’s screens to create an interactive fan experience like never before....
MLB rumors: Mets might find coaching role for ex-Yankees outfielder - nj.com
by: Mike Rosenstein | mrosenstein@njadvancemedia.com — NJ.com 1h
The New York Mets are looking for a new manager and have narrowed their choice down to Buck Showalter, Joe Espada and Matt Quatraro.
MLB rumors: Mets have best rotation, but Yankees, Phillies aren’t far behind - nj.com
by: Mike Rosenstein | mrosenstein@njadvancemedia.com — NJ.com 1h
The New York Mets signed three-time Cy Young Award winner Max Scherzer to a three-year, $130 million contract to join forces with Jacob deGrom.
The Mets could find a rotation upgrade in Cincinnati if they’re willing to part with Ronny Mauricio
by: Mike Puma — New York Post 2h
There are ways for the Mets to bolster their pitching staff, but are they willing to pay the price in prospects?
Mets Morning News for December 17, 2021
by: Christian Romo — SB Nation: Amazin' Avenue 2h
Your Friday morning dose of New York Mets and MLB news, notes, and links.
See All New York Mets Articles
Tweets
-
Could the Mets bring back Carlos Beltran as a coach for 2022? “It wouldn’t be a huge surprise” https://t.co/vMLyyNEJFjBlogger / Podcaster
-
Alden Gonzalez: Joining buddy Bryce in Philly? A return to the Bay? Top 5 free-agency fits for All-Star Kris Bryant https://t.co/h0cActxcRuBeat Writer / Columnist
-
The @mets press release describes Citi Field as “An iconic landmark and historic symbol of New York City” STOP. YOU SOUNDS LIKE A CRAZY PERSON!Blogger / Podcaster
-
RT @The7Line: That new Mets scoreboard hits differentSuper Fan
-
That new Mets scoreboard hits differentSuper Fan
-
Coming in 2023… 😳😳😳 | #LFGMBlogger / Podcaster
- More Mets Tweets