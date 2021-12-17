- IN
Mets Signings Change EVERYTHING
by: WardyNYM — YouTube: WardyNYM 14m
Let’s Remember Some Locked-Out MLB Players, Day 16
by: Chris Thompson — Defector 4h
News! There’s lockout news! It’s not much, but it’s also not nothing: Evan Drellich of The Athletic reported that “a small in-person meeting” Thursday allowed owners and players to discuss “areas outside of core economics.” So far as anyone can tell this marks the first time that there’s been any...
DeGrom Face of Baseball In New York and South Dakota?
by: Nate Mendelson — Mets Merized Online 4h
If it wasn't already known Jacob deGrom ruled New York baseball now it's official.During 2021 the most popular player searched on Baseball-Reference in New York was the Mets ace.https://tw
KBO’s SSG Landers Re-Sign Wilmer Font
by: Steve Adams — MLB Trade Rumors 5h
Right-hander Wilmer Font is returning to the KBO's SSG Landers for a second season after a strong 2021 campaign. Read more at MLB Trade Rumors.
What Joe Espada could bring to the table for the Mets | Baseball Night in NY | SNY
by: SNY — YouTube: SNY Mets 6h
On Baseball Night in NY, Jim Duquette, Anthony Recker and Dan Graca discuss the Mets manager search. Duquette explains what Joe Espada brings to the table wh...
Mets COTW: 2006 Topps Season Highlights John Maine
by: Brian Joura — Mets 360 6h
Obviously Crazy Mets describe Citi Field as “An iconic landmark and historic symbol of New York City”
by: Shannon Shark @metspolice — The Mets Police 7h
Mets, stop with this. You sound like a crazy person. I was reading this morning’s press release about the new ribbons, and then I saw this. An iconic landmark and historic symbol of New York …
MLB Not Only Sport Having Analytics Fight
by: metsdaddy — Mets Daddy 7h
Famously starting with Billy Beane, the war on analytics on baseball has long been fought. Really, it started before him, and it’s a war which continues to this day. Back in the 1970s, it was…
