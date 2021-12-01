- IN
Mets conclude managerial interviews by sitting down with Buck Showalter | Newsday
by: Tim Healey — Newsday 2h
All that is left now is a decision. The Mets concluded their managerial interview process Friday night when Buck Showalter sat down with owner Steve Cohen and other executives during his second-round
If Mets hire Buck Showalter, can he establish the right clubhouse culture? | Baseball Night in NY
by: @snytv — SNY.tv 1h
On Baseball Night in NY, John Harper, Anthony Recker and John Jastremski discuss the impact Buck Showalter will need to have on the Mets clubhouse if he does indeed get the managerial job.
Mets Signings Change EVERYTHING
by: WardyNYM — YouTube: WardyNYM 3h
Let’s Remember Some Locked-Out MLB Players, Day 16
by: Chris Thompson — Defector 6h
News! There’s lockout news! It’s not much, but it’s also not nothing: Evan Drellich of The Athletic reported that “a small in-person meeting” Thursday allowed owners and players to discuss “areas outside of core economics.” So far as anyone can tell this marks the first time that there’s been any...
DeGrom Face of Baseball In New York and South Dakota?
by: Nate Mendelson — Mets Merized Online 6h
If it wasn't already known Jacob deGrom ruled New York baseball now it's official.During 2021 the most popular player searched on Baseball-Reference in New York was the Mets ace.https://tw
KBO’s SSG Landers Re-Sign Wilmer Font
by: Steve Adams — MLB Trade Rumors 7h
Right-hander Wilmer Font is returning to the KBO's SSG Landers for a second season after a strong 2021 campaign. Read more at MLB Trade Rumors.
What Joe Espada could bring to the table for the Mets | Baseball Night in NY | SNY
by: SNY — YouTube: SNY Mets 8h
On Baseball Night in NY, Jim Duquette, Anthony Recker and Dan Graca discuss the Mets manager search. Duquette explains what Joe Espada brings to the table wh...
Mets COTW: 2006 Topps Season Highlights John Maine
by: Brian Joura — Mets 360 8h
Thought about this more today and Bonds is the objective right answer, sorry!What is the single player-season you most wish you could re-experience for the first time? I feel torn between Bonds 04 and Pedro 00, with some homer stuff thrown in (Dickey 12 was so fun). Perhaps some old-timers will say Maris?Blogger / Podcaster
RT @sethpoho: @jerryblevins speaking straight truth - don't forget those dull "lefty" scissors in grade school, smeared ink/pencil on the side of your hand, having to learn to tie knots backwards because a righty is teaching you something, I can keep going. #SouthpawPride
What impact could Buck Showalter have on the Mets clubhouse if he's hired? @john_jastremski, @Anthony_Recker & @NYNJHarper discuss it on Baseball Night in New York!
RT @WeissHockeyTalk: I mean... I had to clip this. The two big hits from Steven Stamkos late in last night's Lightning win. Immaculate vibes from the captain.
RT @BradGGallant: Please watch #SystemicInjustice
How great would it be if Uncle Stevie tweeted "I've hired Buck to be our next skipper." That would be a legendary move. #LGM
