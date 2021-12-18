- IN
The Mets new scoreboard is horrific
by: Shannon Shark @metspolice — The Mets Police 2h
Holy cow. This either wasn’t in yesterday’s press release or I missed it. Regardless, this looks terrible. Just terrible. Does anyone WANT this? Other that Steve possibly cashing some checks from S…
2021 Report Card: Steve Cohen, Owner
by: Marshall Field — Mets Merized Online 9m
"It’s hard to understand how professional hitters can be this unproductive. The best teams have a more disciplined approach. The slugging and OPS numbers don’t lie."Steve Cohen's first twe
Right now… the Top 7 Outfielders in the 2022 Draft
by: Mack Ade — Mack's Mets 1h
1. Elijah Green (previously #1) 6-3 215 IMG Academy Could be a plus hitter with plus-plus raw power. Already ta...
Mets Morning News for December 18, 2021
by: Michael Drago — SB Nation: Amazin' Avenue 2h
Your Saturday morning dose of New York Mets and MLB news, notes, and links.
Thoughts on the new Mets-Samsung partnership
by: Dalton Allison — Mets 360 3h
While the New York Mets cant make partnerships with players currently due to the lockout, nothings stopping them from making new business partnerships.
Steve Cohen nears Mets’ manager decision after completing interviews
by: Mike Puma — New York Post 11h
After nearly two weeks of interviews for their managerial vacancy, decision time has reached the Mets.
Anthony McCarron on when to expect decision on next Mets manager | SportsNite
by: @snytv — SNY.tv 11h
On SportsNite, Chris Williamson and Anthony McCarron discuss when Anthony sees a Mets managerial decision being made and how much input Buck Showalter would be given by Billy Eppler if he becomes the new manager.
Mets conclude managerial interviews by sitting down with Buck Showalter | Newsday
by: Tim Healey — Newsday 16h
All that is left now is a decision. The Mets concluded their managerial interview process Friday night when Buck Showalter sat down with owner Steve Cohen and other executives during his second-round
Tweets
RT @marathoner: Thrilled to write the first-ever #HOF explainer ballot hosted (not linked from) @NotMrTibbs' BBHOF Ballot Tracker. Sign of the times! My picks, in order: Bonds, Clemens, Rolen, A-Rod, Schilling, Ortiz, Ramirez, Helton, Wagner & Jones. https://t.co/ySHJzRtSK2 #Trackerjax #MLB https://t.co/N7iydn08UlBlogger / Podcaster
RT @ragazzoreport: Spoke to an MLB agent who laid out the groundwork for what a Brandon Nimmo contract extension might look like with the Mets https://t.co/pJHXRAKT0eBeat Writer / Columnist
So all the finalists had a great interview at @StevenACohen2 house. But the real question is what was for desert?😋😎 #Mets #LGMBlogger / Podcaster
2021 Report Card: Steve Cohen, Owner https://t.co/B5jgNON8bhBlog / Website
RT @Metsmerized: MLB Meets with MLBPA, Core Economic Issues Not Discussed https://t.co/tqhJIVbIHDSuper Fan
New Post: 2021 Report Card: Steve Cohen, Owner https://t.co/CK01VwvN8V #Mets #LGMBlogger / Podcaster
