Mets Merized
2021 Report Card: Steve Cohen, Owner

by: Marshall Field Mets Merized Online 8m

"It’s hard to understand how professional hitters can be this unproductive. The best teams have a more disciplined approach. The slugging and OPS numbers don’t lie."Steve Cohen's first twe

Mack's Mets
Right now… the Top 7 Outfielders in the 2022 Draft

by: Mack Ade Mack's Mets 1h

  1.  Elijah Green (previously #1)   6-3 215 IMG Academy Could be a plus hitter with plus-plus raw power.   Already ta...

Amazin' Avenue
Mets Morning News for December 18, 2021

by: Michael Drago SB Nation: Amazin' Avenue 2h

Your Saturday morning dose of New York Mets and MLB news, notes, and links.

The Mets Police
The Mets new scoreboard is horrific

by: Shannon Shark @metspolice The Mets Police 2h

Holy cow. This either wasn’t in yesterday’s press release or I missed it. Regardless, this looks terrible. Just terrible. Does anyone WANT this? Other that Steve possibly cashing some checks from S…

Mets 360

Thoughts on the new Mets-Samsung partnership

by: Dalton Allison Mets 360 3h

While the New York Mets cant make partnerships with players currently due to the lockout, nothings stopping them from making new business partnerships.

New York Post
Steve Cohen nears Mets’ manager decision after completing interviews

by: Mike Puma New York Post 11h

After nearly two weeks of interviews for their managerial vacancy, decision time has reached the Mets. 

SNY.tv
Anthony McCarron on when to expect decision on next Mets manager | SportsNite

by: @snytv SNY.tv 11h

On SportsNite, Chris Williamson and Anthony McCarron discuss when Anthony sees a Mets managerial decision being made and how much input Buck Showalter would be given by Billy Eppler if he becomes the new manager.

Newsday
Mets conclude managerial interviews by sitting down with Buck Showalter | Newsday

by: Tim Healey Newsday 16h

All that is left now is a decision. The Mets concluded their managerial interview process Friday night when Buck Showalter sat down with owner Steve Cohen and other executives during his second-round

