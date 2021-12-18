New York Mets

Mets Merized
Starling Marte Could Be the Key to Unlocking Mets’ Offensive Potential

by: Thomas Hall Mets Merized Online 23m

Before the previous Collective Bargaining Agreement expired earlier this month, the New York Mets made numerous splashes in free agency, including the signing of outfielder Starling Marte.Reac

Daily News
McCarron: Will ex-Met Billy Wagner's ballot surge continue? - New York Daily News

by: Anthony McCarron NY Daily News 1h

Ideally, Billy Wagner says, he won’t get too wrapped up in this Hall of Fame season, won’t be poring over columns (like this one) that peek into his fascinating Cooperstown case.

Mack's Mets
Right now… the Top 7 Outfielders in the 2022 Draft

by: Mack Ade Mack's Mets 3h

  1.  Elijah Green (previously #1)   6-3 215 IMG Academy Could be a plus hitter with plus-plus raw power.   Already ta...

Amazin' Avenue
Mets Morning News for December 18, 2021

by: Michael Drago SB Nation: Amazin' Avenue 4h

Your Saturday morning dose of New York Mets and MLB news, notes, and links.

The Mets Police
The Mets new scoreboard is horrific

by: Shannon Shark @metspolice The Mets Police 4h

Holy cow. This either wasn’t in yesterday’s press release or I missed it. Regardless, this looks terrible. Just terrible. Does anyone WANT this? Other that Steve possibly cashing some checks from S…

Mets 360

Thoughts on the new Mets-Samsung partnership

by: Dalton Allison Mets 360 5h

While the New York Mets cant make partnerships with players currently due to the lockout, nothings stopping them from making new business partnerships.

New York Post
Steve Cohen nears Mets’ manager decision after completing interviews

by: Mike Puma New York Post 13h

After nearly two weeks of interviews for their managerial vacancy, decision time has reached the Mets. 

SNY.tv
Anthony McCarron on when to expect decision on next Mets manager | SportsNite

by: @snytv SNY.tv 13h

On SportsNite, Chris Williamson and Anthony McCarron discuss when Anthony sees a Mets managerial decision being made and how much input Buck Showalter would be given by Billy Eppler if he becomes the new manager.

