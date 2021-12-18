- IN
- Mets News
- News Article
Mets Hire Buck Showalter as Manager
by: Tyler Kepner — NY Times 14m
The hiring of Showalter, the latest acquisition in an off-season of win-now moves by the Mets, was announced in a tweet by the team’s owner, Steven Cohen.
Mets announce hiring of Buck Showalter as new manager | Andy Martino
by: @snytv — SNY.tv 3m
SNY MLB Insider Andy Martino reacts to the announcement by Mets owner Steve Cohen that the team has hired Buck Showalter as their next manager.
The New York Mets have a new manager
by: Sean Keeley — The Comeback 6m
New York Mets owner Steve Cohen announced on Twitter that the team had hired Buck Showalter as their new manager.
Mets owner Steve Cohen says Buck Showalter is team’s new manager | amNewYork
by: Robert Pozarycki — amNewYork 24m
Buck Showalter, who had been heavily favored to become the Mets’ new manager, officially got the job Saturday afternoon.
New York Mets announce hiring of Buck Showalter as manager, MLB Insider Andy Martino reacts | SNY
by: SNY — YouTube: SNY Mets 26m
SNY MLB Insider Andy Martino reacts to the announcement by Mets owner Steve Cohen that the team has hired Buck Showalter as the next manager of the Mets. Ma...
Buck Showalter is next Mets manager: Social media reactions
by: Ryan Chichester — Radio.com: WFAN 35m
The reaction from Mets fans and baseball minds on social media has been widely positive since news broke that Buck Showalter would be the new Mets manager.
New York Mets make safe decision with Buck Showalter hire
by: Kevin Henry — Fansided: Call To The Pen 36m
The New York Mets have hired Buck Showalter as their new manager, putting an end to a search that lasted more than two months and giving the franchise an e...
Mets hire Buck Showalter: The naked truth behind his nickname - nj.com
by: Brendan Kuty | BKUTY@njadvancemedia.com — NJ.com 48m
The Mets hired William Nathaniel Showalter as manager on Saturday. But why do they call him Buck?
STOCKING STUFFER SEASON https://t.co/mzRIecRU61Super Fan
Mets fans are the most chill they’ve been in a long time. It’s weird. Everybody alright out there?Beat Writer / Columnist
Because I act like I’m two years old sometimes… Since the #Mets hired Buck Showalter, I’ve had, “Buck, Buck bo Buck, Banana Fanna Fo (you know what’s next)” stuck in my head.Blogger / Podcaster
Pretty cool story about Buck and Angela Showalter's work with KidsPeace, a 139-year-old national charity that helps develop the behavioral & mental health of foster children by providing care, mentoring, life-skills training & support programs. #Mets https://t.co/GjMPn3TvnrBlogger / Podcaster
Update. My appearance on MLB Network will be at 6 o’clock this evening. Enjoy the rest of Tom Seaver’s no hitter. With the Reds. The team he had unfortunately been traded to the year before. Another rant for another show.TV / Radio Personality
Heard all 3 #Mets managerial finalists -- Espada, Quatraro, Showalter -- got 90-plus minutes at Cohen's Ct. home in a meeting that also included Eppler and Alderson.Beat Writer / Columnist
