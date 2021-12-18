New York Mets

amNewYork
69855948_thumbnail

Mets owner Steve Cohen says Buck Showalter is team’s new manager | amNewYork

by: Robert Pozarycki amNewYork 24m

Buck Showalter, who had been heavily favored to become the Mets’ new manager, officially got the job Saturday afternoon.

More Recent New York Mets Articles

SNY.tv
69856451_thumbnail

Mets announce hiring of Buck Showalter as new manager | Andy Martino

by: @snytv SNY.tv 3m

SNY MLB Insider Andy Martino reacts to the announcement by Mets owner Steve Cohen that the team has hired Buck Showalter as their next manager.

The Comeback
69856381_thumbnail

The New York Mets have a new manager

by: Sean Keeley The Comeback 6m

New York Mets owner Steve Cohen announced on Twitter that the team had hired Buck Showalter as their new manager.

The New York Times
69855696_thumbnail

Mets Hire Buck Showalter as Manager

by: Tyler Kepner NY Times 14m

The hiring of Showalter, the latest acquisition in an off-season of win-now moves by the Mets, was announced in a tweet by the team’s owner, Steven Cohen.

SNY Mets

New York Mets announce hiring of Buck Showalter as manager, MLB Insider Andy Martino reacts | SNY

by: SNY YouTube: SNY Mets 26m

SNY MLB Insider Andy Martino reacts to the announcement by Mets owner Steve Cohen that the team has hired Buck Showalter as the next manager of the Mets. Ma...

WFAN
69855644_thumbnail

Buck Showalter is next Mets manager: Social media reactions

by: Ryan Chichester Radio.com: WFAN 36m

The reaction from Mets fans and baseball minds on social media has been widely positive since news broke that Buck Showalter would be the new Mets manager.

Any feedback or suggestions? Tell us here!
Call To The Pen

New York Mets make safe decision with Buck Showalter hire

by: Kevin Henry Fansided: Call To The Pen 36m

The New York Mets have hired Buck Showalter as their new manager, putting an end to a search that lasted more than two months and giving the franchise an e...

nj.com
69512559_thumbnail

Mets hire Buck Showalter: The naked truth behind his nickname - nj.com

by: Brendan Kuty | BKUTY@njadvancemedia.com NJ.com 48m

The Mets hired William Nathaniel Showalter as manager on Saturday. But why do they call him Buck?

See All New York Mets Articles

Tweets

  • profile photo
    The 7 Line @The7Line 3m
    STOCKING STUFFER SEASON https://t.co/mzRIecRU61
    Super Fan
  • profile photo
    D.J. Short @djshort 11m
    Mets fans are the most chill they’ve been in a long time. It’s weird. Everybody alright out there?
    Beat Writer / Columnist
  • profile photo
    Michael Baron @michaelgbaron 11m
    Because I act like I’m two years old sometimes… Since the #Mets hired Buck Showalter, I’ve had, “Buck, Buck bo Buck, Banana Fanna Fo (you know what’s next)” stuck in my head.
    Blogger / Podcaster
  • profile photo
    Mathew Brownstein @MBrownstein89 11m
    Pretty cool story about Buck and Angela Showalter's work with KidsPeace, a 139-year-old national charity that helps develop the behavioral & mental health of foster children by providing care, mentoring, life-skills training & support programs. #Mets https://t.co/GjMPn3Tvnr
    Blogger / Podcaster
  • profile photo
    Howie Rose @HowieRose 16m
    Update. My appearance on MLB Network will be at 6 o’clock this evening. Enjoy the rest of Tom Seaver’s no hitter. With the Reds. The team he had unfortunately been traded to the year before. Another rant for another show.
    TV / Radio Personality
  • profile photo
    Joel Sherman @Joelsherman1 17m
    Heard all 3 #Mets managerial finalists -- Espada, Quatraro, Showalter -- got 90-plus minutes at Cohen's Ct. home in a meeting that also included Eppler and Alderson.
    Beat Writer / Columnist
  • More Mets Tweets