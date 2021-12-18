New York Mets

WFAN
69857089_thumbnail

Buck Showalter looks to finish what he started in New York

by: Ryan Chichester Radio.com: WFAN 2h

Buck Showalter lost his job with the Yankees just before they started the last great dynasty. Now, with the Mets, he will look to finish what he started in New York.

More Recent New York Mets Articles

Faith and Fear in Flushing

Vast Times

by: Greg Prince Faith and Fear in Flushing 19m

They probably didnt travel in quite the style that Casey Stengel did when he was accepting the keys to the Polo Grounds dugout sixty years ago. We might as well go first-class.

New York Post
69858597_thumbnail

Mets’ situation hired Buck Showalter as new manager: Sherman

by: Joel Sherman New York Post 24m

Is he a perfect hire? Of course not.

cbc.ca
69858566_thumbnail

Mets hire Buck Showalter as manager in middle of MLB lockout

by: Mike Fitzpatrick CBC Sports 25m

Nearly 30 years since making his name in pinstripes, Buck Showalter has been hired as manager of the Mets as he returns to the Big Apple to take over his fifth major league team.

Mets Merized
69558329_thumbnail

Did the Mets Make the Right Choice Hiring Buck Showalter?

by: Nate Olshan Mets Merized Online 27m

Quick answer, yes. Saturday afternoon, Mets owner Steve Cohen announced on Twitter that the organization has hired Buck Showalter to be their next manager. Jon Heyman later shared that it's a thre

CBS Sports
69858402_thumbnail

Mets' hiring of Buck Showalter leaves Athletics as only MLB team without manager - CBSSports.com

by: R.J. Anderson CBS Sports 32m

The A's had narrowed their search to six finalists, as of the last public update

Any feedback or suggestions? Tell us here!
SNY.tv
69858280_thumbnail

Steve Gelbs: Buck Showalter hiring makes a ‘great day’ for Mets fans | SNY Mets Reporter

by: @snytv SNY.tv 39m

SNY Mets Reporter Steve Gelbs likes the team’s decision to hire Buck Showalter as the next skipper of the Mets. Gelbs says that Showalter is “the right man for this team at this moment,” as Showalter’s experience will help a team that has the talent to win now, despite underachieving and struggling...

nj.com
69672662_thumbnail

Mets hiring Buck Showalter breathes life into rivalry with Yankees | Klapisch - nj.com

by: Bob Klapisch | bklapisch@njadvancemedia.com NJ.com 42m

New York Mets owner Steve Cohen announced Saturday on Twitter he hired former New York Yankees manager Buck Showalter.

The Brooklyn Game
69855948_thumbnail

Mets owner Steve Cohen says Buck Showalter is team’s new manager | amNewYork

by: Robert Pozarycki The Brooklyn Game 53m

Buck Showalter, who had been heavily favored to become the Mets’ new manager, officially got the job Saturday afternoon.

See All New York Mets Articles

Tweets