Rosenthal: Mets setting a tone of accountability by hiring Buck Showalter — just ask Zack Britton – The Athletic

by: Ken Rosenthal The Athletic 1h

“He can take teams and make them think about baseball like they’ve never thought about baseball before.”

Adam Jones on Buck Showalter | 12/19/2021 | New York Mets

by: @Mets MLB: Film Room 4m

Adam Jones shares his thoughts on the Mets hiring Buck Showalter for manager and his experiences playing for him

Sherman on Showalter, Mets | 12/18/2021 | New York Mets

by: @Mets MLB: Film Room 4m

Joel Sherman joins MLB tonight to discuss the Mets hiring Buck Showalter as their new manager for the next three years

These 5 have managed both Mets, Yankees

by: Brian Murphy MLB: Mets 6m

Buck Showalter got his start as an MLB manager with the New York Yankees in 1992. Nearly 20 years later, Showalter is back in New York and back in the dugout as the Mets tabbed him to be their next manager. He will be the fifth person to manage both

Baseball-Mets name Showalter as manager - Metro US

by: Metro US Metro News 23m

(Reuters) – The New York Mets have hired Buck Showalter to be the team’s new manager, Mets owner Steve Cohen said in a tweet on Saturday. The 65-year-old Showalter managed the New York Yankees, Arizona Diamondbacks, Texas Rangers and, most recently, the Baltimore Orioles and was the leading...

Carlos Beltran could have role with New York Mets in 2022

by: David Hill Fansided: Call To The Pen 1h

One could understand if Carlos Beltran never wanted to hear from the New York Mets again. He had been named as the manager prior to the 2020 season, but wa...

As a known commodity, Showalter is the right man at the right time for Mets | Newsday

by: David Lennon Newsday 2h

The Mets choosing Buck Showalter as their new manager hardly was a shocking development. Neither was owner Steve Cohen announcing the hire on Twitter early Saturday afternoon. And that’s exactly what

Steve Gelbs on why he thinks Buck Showalter's hiring makes a ‘great day’ for Mets fans | SNY

by: SNY YouTube: SNY Mets 2h

SNY Mets Reporter Steve Gelbs likes the team’s decision to hire Buck Showalter as the next manager of the Mets. Gelbs says that Showalter is “the right man ...

