Expectations for Buck Showalter | 12/18/2021 | New York Mets

by: @Mets MLB: Film Room 11m

The MLB Tonight crew discuss the level of expectation for Buck Showalter as the new manager of the Mets

Metro News
Baseball-Mets name Showalter as manager - Metro US

by: Metro US Metro News 11m

(Reuters) – The New York Mets have hired Buck Showalter to be the team’s new manager, Mets owner Steve Cohen said in a tweet on Saturday. The 65-year-old Showalter managed the New York Yankees, Arizona Diamondbacks, Texas Rangers and, most recently, the Baltimore Orioles and was the leading...

The Athletic
Rosenthal: Mets setting a tone of accountability by hiring Buck Showalter — just ask Zack Britton – The Athletic

by: Ken Rosenthal The Athletic 52m

“He can take teams and make them think about baseball like they’ve never thought about baseball before.”

Call To The Pen

Carlos Beltran could have role with New York Mets in 2022

by: David Hill Fansided: Call To The Pen 1h

One could understand if Carlos Beltran never wanted to hear from the New York Mets again. He had been named as the manager prior to the 2020 season, but wa...

Newsday
As a known commodity, Showalter is the right man at the right time for Mets | Newsday

by: David Lennon Newsday 1h

The Mets choosing Buck Showalter as their new manager hardly was a shocking development. Neither was owner Steve Cohen announcing the hire on Twitter early Saturday afternoon. And that’s exactly what

SNY Mets

Steve Gelbs on why he thinks Buck Showalter's hiring makes a ‘great day’ for Mets fans | SNY

by: SNY YouTube: SNY Mets 1h

SNY Mets Reporter Steve Gelbs likes the team’s decision to hire Buck Showalter as the next manager of the Mets. Gelbs says that Showalter is “the right man ...

Faith and Fear in Flushing

Vast Times

by: Greg Prince Faith and Fear in Flushing 2h

They probably didnt travel in quite the style that Casey Stengel did when he was accepting the keys to the Polo Grounds dugout sixty years ago. We might as well go first-class.

New York Post
Mets’ situation hired Buck Showalter as new manager: Sherman

by: Joel Sherman New York Post 2h

Is he a perfect hire? Of course not.

