Mets Took Step Backwards Hiring Buck Showalter

by: metsdaddy Mets Daddy 15m

Since Steve Cohen purchased the New York Mets, the organization has made it a priority to build a great analytical organization. It was an important part of their defense becoming leaps and bounds …

Film Room
Adam Jones on Buck Showalter | 12/19/2021 | New York Mets

by: @Mets MLB: Film Room 3h

Adam Jones shares his thoughts on the Mets hiring Buck Showalter for manager and his experiences playing for him

Film Room
Sherman on Showalter, Mets | 12/18/2021 | New York Mets

by: @Mets MLB: Film Room 3h

Joel Sherman joins MLB tonight to discuss the Mets hiring Buck Showalter as their new manager for the next three years

MLB: Mets.com
These 5 have managed both Mets, Yankees

by: Brian Murphy MLB: Mets 3h

Buck Showalter got his start as an MLB manager with the New York Yankees in 1992. Nearly 20 years later, Showalter is back in New York and back in the dugout as the Mets tabbed him to be their next manager. He will be the fifth person to manage both

Metro News
Baseball-Mets name Showalter as manager - Metro US

by: Metro US Metro News 4h

(Reuters) – The New York Mets have hired Buck Showalter to be the team’s new manager, Mets owner Steve Cohen said in a tweet on Saturday. The 65-year-old Showalter managed the New York Yankees, Arizona Diamondbacks, Texas Rangers and, most recently, the Baltimore Orioles and was the leading...

The Athletic
Rosenthal: Mets setting a tone of accountability by hiring Buck Showalter — just ask Zack Britton – The Athletic

by: Ken Rosenthal The Athletic 4h

“He can take teams and make them think about baseball like they’ve never thought about baseball before.”

Call To The Pen

Carlos Beltran could have role with New York Mets in 2022

by: David Hill Fansided: Call To The Pen 5h

One could understand if Carlos Beltran never wanted to hear from the New York Mets again. He had been named as the manager prior to the 2020 season, but wa...

Newsday
As a known commodity, Showalter is the right man at the right time for Mets | Newsday

by: David Lennon Newsday 5h

The Mets choosing Buck Showalter as their new manager hardly was a shocking development. Neither was owner Steve Cohen announcing the hire on Twitter early Saturday afternoon. And that’s exactly what

