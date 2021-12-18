- IN
- Mets News
- News Article
Mets Took Step Backwards Hiring Buck Showalter
by: metsdaddy — Mets Daddy 15m
Since Steve Cohen purchased the New York Mets, the organization has made it a priority to build a great analytical organization. It was an important part of their defense becoming leaps and bounds …
More Recent New York Mets Articles
Adam Jones on Buck Showalter | 12/19/2021 | New York Mets
by: @Mets — MLB: Film Room 3h
Adam Jones shares his thoughts on the Mets hiring Buck Showalter for manager and his experiences playing for him
Sherman on Showalter, Mets | 12/18/2021 | New York Mets
by: @Mets — MLB: Film Room 3h
Joel Sherman joins MLB tonight to discuss the Mets hiring Buck Showalter as their new manager for the next three years
These 5 have managed both Mets, Yankees
by: Brian Murphy — MLB: Mets 3h
Buck Showalter got his start as an MLB manager with the New York Yankees in 1992. Nearly 20 years later, Showalter is back in New York and back in the dugout as the Mets tabbed him to be their next manager. He will be the fifth person to manage both
Baseball-Mets name Showalter as manager - Metro US
by: Metro US — Metro News 4h
(Reuters) – The New York Mets have hired Buck Showalter to be the team’s new manager, Mets owner Steve Cohen said in a tweet on Saturday. The 65-year-old Showalter managed the New York Yankees, Arizona Diamondbacks, Texas Rangers and, most recently, the Baltimore Orioles and was the leading...
Rosenthal: Mets setting a tone of accountability by hiring Buck Showalter — just ask Zack Britton – The Athletic
by: Ken Rosenthal — The Athletic 4h
“He can take teams and make them think about baseball like they’ve never thought about baseball before.”
Carlos Beltran could have role with New York Mets in 2022
by: David Hill — Fansided: Call To The Pen 5h
One could understand if Carlos Beltran never wanted to hear from the New York Mets again. He had been named as the manager prior to the 2020 season, but wa...
As a known commodity, Showalter is the right man at the right time for Mets | Newsday
by: David Lennon — Newsday 5h
The Mets choosing Buck Showalter as their new manager hardly was a shocking development. Neither was owner Steve Cohen announcing the hire on Twitter early Saturday afternoon. And that’s exactly what
See All New York Mets Articles
Tweets
-
Will Buck bring cotton unis to Queens?Beat Writer / Columnist
-
RT @joe_manniello: Newsday's Sunday Back Page Mets hire Showalter as manager PLUS: KD, Kyrie added to Nets' COVID list @APSE_sportmedia https://t.co/HOO140bd5pBeat Writer / Columnist
-
RT @realblack14:Super Fan
-
RT @ragazzoreport: Food for thought, Nelson Cruz is a free agent and the DH could possibly come to the NL in the new CBA Cruz played for Buck Showalter and the Orioles back in 2014 when Baltimore won the AL East and made it to the ALCSBlogger / Podcaster
-
#LBGM 🍎Beat Writer / Columnist
-
The #Padres, #Mets, #Orioles, #Cubs, #Tigers, #RedSox, #Athletics, #Brewers, #Nationals, #Rockies, #Reds, the lockout, CBA chatter, and many other topics were covered in tonight's MLBTR live chat. The transcript: https://t.co/13nuvmUgC0Blogger / Podcaster
- More Mets Tweets