MLB Trade Rumors
Athletics “Closing In” On Mark Kotsay As Manager?

by: Mark Polishuk MLB Trade Rumors 2h

Now that the Mets have hired Buck Showalter, the Athletics are the last team still looking for a new manager, …

Film Room
Adam Jones on Buck Showalter | 12/19/2021 | New York Mets

by: @Mets MLB: Film Room 5h

Adam Jones shares his thoughts on the Mets hiring Buck Showalter for manager and his experiences playing for him

LWOS Baseball
Buck Showalter Hired as Mets Manager

by: Lewis Masella Last Word On Sports: Last Word On Baseball 25m

The Mets have hired Buck Showalter as their new manager, hoping he can continue his track record of turning around struggling teams.

NBC Sports
New York Mets hire Buck Showalter as manager

by: Associated Press NBC Sports 1h

Buck Showalter is back with the Big Apple, now with the Mets.

Mets Daddy

Mets Took Step Backwards Hiring Buck Showalter

by: metsdaddy Mets Daddy 2h

Since Steve Cohen purchased the New York Mets, the organization has made it a priority to build a great analytical organization. It was an important part of their defense becoming leaps and bounds …

Film Room
Sherman on Showalter, Mets | 12/18/2021 | New York Mets

by: @Mets MLB: Film Room 5h

Joel Sherman joins MLB tonight to discuss the Mets hiring Buck Showalter as their new manager for the next three years

MLB: Mets.com
These 5 have managed both Mets, Yankees

by: Brian Murphy MLB: Mets 5h

Buck Showalter got his start as an MLB manager with the New York Yankees in 1992. Nearly 20 years later, Showalter is back in New York and back in the dugout as the Mets tabbed him to be their next manager. He will be the fifth person to manage both

Metro News
Baseball-Mets name Showalter as manager - Metro US

by: Metro US Metro News 6h

(Reuters) – The New York Mets have hired Buck Showalter to be the team’s new manager, Mets owner Steve Cohen said in a tweet on Saturday. The 65-year-old Showalter managed the New York Yankees, Arizona Diamondbacks, Texas Rangers and, most recently, the Baltimore Orioles and was the leading...

