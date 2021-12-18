New York Mets

New York Post
69868962_thumbnail

Why Mets hired Buck Showalter and what’s next for new manager

by: Mike Puma New York Post 2h

After hiring three straight inexperienced managers, the Mets on Saturday decided to Buck the recent trend.

More Recent New York Mets Articles

Film Room
69861633_thumbnail

Adam Jones on Buck Showalter | 12/19/2021 | New York Mets

by: @Mets MLB: Film Room 9h

Adam Jones shares his thoughts on the Mets hiring Buck Showalter for manager and his experiences playing for him

LWOS Baseball
69866911_thumbnail

Buck Showalter Hired as Mets Manager

by: Lewis Masella Last Word On Sports: Last Word On Baseball 4h

The Mets have hired Buck Showalter as their new manager, hoping he can continue his track record of turning around struggling teams.

NBC Sports
69866239_thumbnail

New York Mets hire Buck Showalter as manager

by: Associated Press NBC Sports 5h

Buck Showalter is back with the Big Apple, now with the Mets.

MLB Trade Rumors
69476673_thumbnail

Athletics “Closing In” On Mark Kotsay As Manager?

by: Mark Polishuk MLB Trade Rumors 6h

Now that the Mets have hired Buck Showalter, the Athletics are the last team still looking for a new manager, …

Mets Daddy

Mets Took Step Backwards Hiring Buck Showalter

by: metsdaddy Mets Daddy 6h

Since Steve Cohen purchased the New York Mets, the organization has made it a priority to build a great analytical organization. It was an important part of their defense becoming leaps and bounds …

Any feedback or suggestions? Tell us here!
Film Room
69861631_thumbnail

Sherman on Showalter, Mets | 12/18/2021 | New York Mets

by: @Mets MLB: Film Room 9h

Joel Sherman joins MLB tonight to discuss the Mets hiring Buck Showalter as their new manager for the next three years

MLB: Mets.com
69861606_thumbnail

These 5 have managed both Mets, Yankees

by: Brian Murphy MLB: Mets 9h

Buck Showalter got his start as an MLB manager with the New York Yankees in 1992. Nearly 20 years later, Showalter is back in New York and back in the dugout as the Mets tabbed him to be their next manager. He will be the fifth person to manage both

See All New York Mets Articles

Tweets