- IN
- Mets News
- News Article
Why Mets hired Buck Showalter and what’s next for new manager
by: Mike Puma — New York Post 2h
After hiring three straight inexperienced managers, the Mets on Saturday decided to Buck the recent trend.
More Recent New York Mets Articles
Adam Jones on Buck Showalter | 12/19/2021 | New York Mets
by: @Mets — MLB: Film Room 9h
Adam Jones shares his thoughts on the Mets hiring Buck Showalter for manager and his experiences playing for him
Buck Showalter Hired as Mets Manager
by: Lewis Masella — Last Word On Sports: Last Word On Baseball 4h
The Mets have hired Buck Showalter as their new manager, hoping he can continue his track record of turning around struggling teams.
New York Mets hire Buck Showalter as manager
by: Associated Press — NBC Sports 5h
Buck Showalter is back with the Big Apple, now with the Mets.
Athletics “Closing In” On Mark Kotsay As Manager?
by: Mark Polishuk — MLB Trade Rumors 6h
Now that the Mets have hired Buck Showalter, the Athletics are the last team still looking for a new manager, …
Mets Took Step Backwards Hiring Buck Showalter
by: metsdaddy — Mets Daddy 6h
Since Steve Cohen purchased the New York Mets, the organization has made it a priority to build a great analytical organization. It was an important part of their defense becoming leaps and bounds …
Sherman on Showalter, Mets | 12/18/2021 | New York Mets
by: @Mets — MLB: Film Room 9h
Joel Sherman joins MLB tonight to discuss the Mets hiring Buck Showalter as their new manager for the next three years
These 5 have managed both Mets, Yankees
by: Brian Murphy — MLB: Mets 9h
Buck Showalter got his start as an MLB manager with the New York Yankees in 1992. Nearly 20 years later, Showalter is back in New York and back in the dugout as the Mets tabbed him to be their next manager. He will be the fifth person to manage both
See All New York Mets Articles
Tweets
-
Why Mets hired Buck Showalter and what's next for new manager https://t.co/njb5JfTJ1sBlogger / Podcaster
-
Please get vaccinated. Please get boosted. #omicronBlogger / Podcaster
-
RT @howardmegdal: I think anyone underestimating the Buck Showalter hire by the #Mets misses both the likelihood he will use any information that will help him win, and the fundamental skills required of a good manager. It's a sensational hire.Blogger / Podcaster
-
RT @MetsLegends: He’s here and he’s fantastic. Welcome to Queens, Buck Showalter! Next step is getting the #Mets to transition to cotton uniforms…#LGM https://t.co/QmZPdNJ6H9Blogger / Podcaster
-
RT @PSLToFlushing: I would love to see the Mets hire a younger, analytically driven bench coach who could conceivably be the potential heir to the job. But there’s zero question now the Mets are in it to win it right now.Blogger / Podcaster
-
RT @metsrewind: “There’s nothing worse than supporting something you know is wrong. That tears a club up. It’s: ‘Your actions reflect on everyone. Let’s make sure we’re fighting for a just cause.” - Showalter on building team unity and culture #LGM #MetsRewind https://t.co/7Rn1qn5J1BBlogger / Podcaster
- More Mets Tweets