The necessary marriage between the Mets and Buck Showalter always seemed inevitable

by: Michael Baron Just Mets 2h

The win-now Mets hired the best win-now person to manage the egos and expectations with stability

Buck Showalter is the right guy to ignite a Yankees-Mets war in the Big Apple | Klapisch - nj.com

by: Bob Klapisch | bklapisch@njadvancemedia.com NJ.com 46m

The New York Mets bold offseason makeover continued with the hiring of Buck Showalter on Saturday. He brings 20 years of experience and three Manager of the Year awards.

Who is Buck Showalter? A guide to the new Mets manager - New York Daily News

by: Matthew Roberson NY Daily News 52m

Now that the news is official and the Mets have officially named Buck Showalter their new manager, it’s time for fans to re-familiarize themselves with the man who has been absent from big-league dugouts since 2018.

Right now… the Top 20 picks in the draft.

by: Mack Ade Mack's Mets 55m

(previous rank) 1 OF Elijah Green (1) 2 2B Termarr Johnson (3) 3 SS Brooks Lee (5) 4 OF Chase De L auter (7) 5 3B ...

Morning Briefing: The Buck Showalter Era Begins

by: Alexis Farinacci Mets Merized Online 2h

Good morning, Mets fans!The Mets announced on Saturday that they have hired Buck Showalter as their new manager for the 2021 season. Showalter’s deal is a three-year deal and is said to be t

Some free agents who still could help the Mets: Sherman

by: Joel Sherman New York Post 3h

The Mets still could still be players in the free-agent market once the MLB lockout ends.

Adam Jones on Buck Showalter | 12/19/2021 | New York Mets

by: @Mets MLB: Film Room 14h

Adam Jones shares his thoughts on the Mets hiring Buck Showalter for manager and his experiences playing for him

Steve Gelbs: Buck Showalter hiring makes a 'great day' for Mets fans

by: @snytv SNY.tv 50s

SNY Mets reporter Steve Gelbs likes the team's decision to hire Buck Showalter as the next manager.

