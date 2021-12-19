- IN
Puma: Cohen Was “Enamored” With Beltran Hire, Could Rejoin Organization
by: Patrick Glynn — Mets Merized Online 2h
The Mets' road to hiring Buck Showalter to be their new manager is one that started back in 2020, when Carlos Beltran, their manager at the time and six-and-a-half year veteran of the Mets, was na
Buck Showalter hiring by the Mets evaluated byJim Duquette and Todd Zeile | SportsNite| SNY
SNY — YouTube: SNY Mets
On SportsNite, Marc Malusis, Jim Duquette and Todd Zeile talk about how much of a positive the Buck Showalter hiring is for the Mets, That Buck is being brou...
Bobby Valentine seems to be a big fan of Mets' Buck Showalter hire
Greg Joyce — New York Post
The new Mets manager already has the backing of at least one old Mets manager.
Mets make strong moves, no PoBO necessary
Brian Joura — Mets 360
Can Buck Showalter become a Hall of Fame manager with the Mets? Here's why his path to Cooperstown is simple - CBSSports.com
Matt Snyder — CBS Sports
Showalter can complete his resume with some postseason success in Queens
Mets Leopard Animal Fur Mesh Back Cap
Shannon Shark @metspolice — The Mets Police
Maybe you're dating a stripper and would like to bring her to a Mets game. Well good news…
Here and now: Buck Showalter tasked to help Mets meet win-now expectations | amNewYork
Joe Pantorno — The Brooklyn Game
It was always going to be Buck Showalter.
Right now… the Top 7 Third Basemen in the 2022 Draft (UPDATED)
Mack Ade — Mack's Mets
Right now… the Top 7 Third Basemen in the 2022 Draft (UPDATED) 1. Jace Jung 6-1 190 Texas Tech 2021 Texas Tech stat line -...
Tweets
Lowest ERA by a #Mets pitcher in a single season (min. 60 appearances): Addison Reed: 1.97 (2016) Armando Benítez: 1.85 (1999) Jeurys Familia: 1.85 (2015) Jesse Orosco: 1.47 (1983) Aaron Loup: 0.95 (2021) Loup turns 34 today. @Metsmerized #LGMBlogger / Podcaster
Blogger / Podcaster
RT @Mets: ✍️⚾️ RT TO WIN ✍️⚾️ Retweet this and FOLLOW @MetsMemorabilia for a chance to win an autographed @keithhernandez baseball. #MetsMonthOfGifts https://t.co/Yjv9YUeIR8Blogger / Podcaster
Oh. I see.@michaelgbaron They let several good players walk, signed a 37-year old pitcher who had to miss half the playoffs with arm trouble, signed a CF with a history of PED use… honestly, the Showalter signing is about the _only_ good news so far this offseason! This is the same crap with more money.Blogger / Podcaster
Best tweet I've seen today!!! 🔥🔥@StevenACohen2 Congrats on hiring a “great “ baseball manager. He will be accountable , and so will his players. I saw him work magic in Baltimore. You have won the “off season”!!Blogger / Podcaster
RT @just_mets: Buck Showalter’s intangibles, plus the #Mets need for on-field accountability and cultural change made this a necessary and inevitable marriage… ✍️@michaelgbaron https://t.co/rU7rm6zOP2Blogger / Podcaster
