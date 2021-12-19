- IN
The ‘Get Metsmerized’ Podcast Episode 16: It’s Showalter Time
by: Sal Manzo — Mets Merized Online 21m
Mets fans, we're here with another emergency episode of the 'Get Metsmerized' Podcast: Manager Edition!https://open.spotify.com/episode/7t3w3TDRFuM1HLMwTODjsu?si=2a21fbeef1dd47ffThis week
Hall of Fame Case: Billy Wagner
by: John Lepore — Prime Time Sports Talk 1h
One of the most dominant closers ever, Billy Wagner is on the ballot for the seventh year. John Lepore takes a look at his Hall of Fame case.
Mets’ Francisco Lindor reveals he and fiancée Katia are married
by: Jaclyn Hendricks — New York Post 2h
It seems Steve Cohen wasn't the only member of the Mets making life-changing moves this weekend.
Can Buck Showalter handle the raised expectation level of the Mets? | SportsNite | SNY
by: SNY — YouTube: SNY Mets 2h
On SportsNite, Marc Malusis, John Harper and John Jastremski point out that Buck Showalter has some some unfinished business in New York and the raised expec...
Kevin Kendall on First Year as a Pro
by: New York Mets — YouTube: New York Mets Videos 2h
Mets 2021 draft pick Kevin Kendall sat down for an in-season interview and talked about his first year as a pro, playing for the St. Lucie Mets with former U...
Erik Boland's 2022 Baseball Hall of Fame ballot | Newsday
by: Erik Boland — Newsday 2h
Newsday's Yankees reporter Erik Boland recently submitted his ballot for the Baseball Hall of Fame's 2022 class. Here are his 10 selections in alphabetical order: Barry Bonds EMBED1 Roger Clemens EMBE
Here and now: Buck Showalter tasked to help Mets meet win-now expectations | amNewYork
by: Joe Pantorno — Metro News 3h
It was always going to be Buck Showalter.
Buck Showalter is the right guy in Queens
by: Jesse Spector — Deadspin 3h
It seems the Mets finally have ambitions and a roadmap
RT @BrendanKutyNJ: The Mets hire Buck Showalter, for whom many Yankees fans were clamoring at the end of the season. https://t.co/6G1b1jMwzXBeat Writer / Columnist
-
The ‘Get Metsmerized’ Podcast Episode 16: It’s Showalter Time https://t.co/8kRQQOSpxmBlog / Website
-
New Post: The ‘Get Metsmerized’ Podcast Episode 16: It’s Showalter Time https://t.co/mrLukpLCJ1 #Mets #LGMBlogger / Podcaster
-
RT @MetsFarmReport: Follow us and retweet this for a chance to win an autographed baseball from pitching prospect, @Connor7Grey and a $50 @Mets gift card! ⚾️✍️ https://t.co/CTg4W4jHfBOfficial Team Account
-
RT @timbhealey: In hiring his first manager — and the Mets’ fourth in four years — Steve Cohen bucked modern trends and opted for the established name. Story: https://t.co/kzXQeqaGWJBeat Writer / Columnist
-
RT @timbhealey: His resume includes a .506 winning percentage, three division titles and one playoff series win in 20 seasons. More from yesterday: https://t.co/kzXQeqaGWJBeat Writer / Columnist
