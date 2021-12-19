- IN
- Mets News
- News Article
‘He always kept me humble’: Manny Machado praises Mets’ hire of Buck Showalter – The Athletic
by: Brittany Ghiroli — The Athletic 1h
The Padres star played for Showalter for seven seasons in Baltimore and still speaks highly of him.
More Recent New York Mets Articles
A New Dawn for the Mets
by: N/A — Talkin' Mets 17m
Hear Mike Silva react to the Mets hiring of Buck Showalter as their new manager. He gives his take on why the fans should use caution before they "back up the prospect truck" for Reds ace Luis Castillo. He rounds out the show with some Brandon Nimmo love,
The ‘Get Metsmerized’ Podcast Episode 16: It’s Showalter Time
by: Sal Manzo — Mets Merized Online 2h
Mets fans, we're here with another emergency episode of the 'Get Metsmerized' Podcast: Manager Edition!https://open.spotify.com/episode/7t3w3TDRFuM1HLMwTODjsu?si=2a21fbeef1dd47ffThis week
Hall of Fame Case: Billy Wagner
by: John Lepore — Prime Time Sports Talk 3h
One of the most dominant closers ever, Billy Wagner is on the ballot for the seventh year. John Lepore takes a look at his Hall of Fame case.
Mets’ Francisco Lindor reveals he and fiancée Katia are married
by: Jaclyn Hendricks — New York Post 3h
It seems Steve Cohen wasn't the only member of the Mets making life-changing moves this weekend.
Can Buck Showalter handle the raised expectation level of the Mets? | SportsNite | SNY
by: SNY — YouTube: SNY Mets 4h
On SportsNite, Marc Malusis, John Harper and John Jastremski point out that Buck Showalter has some some unfinished business in New York and the raised expec...
Kevin Kendall on First Year as a Pro
by: New York Mets — YouTube: New York Mets Videos 4h
Mets 2021 draft pick Kevin Kendall sat down for an in-season interview and talked about his first year as a pro, playing for the St. Lucie Mets with former U...
Erik Boland's 2022 Baseball Hall of Fame ballot | Newsday
by: Erik Boland — Newsday 4h
Newsday's Yankees reporter Erik Boland recently submitted his ballot for the Baseball Hall of Fame's 2022 class. Here are his 10 selections in alphabetical order: Barry Bonds EMBED1 Roger Clemens EMBE
See All New York Mets Articles
Tweets
-
From clubhouse facilities and on-field access, to the franchise’s Museum and Hall of Fame - tours at @CitiField are happening all offseason! Give the perfect gift to a #Mets fan and book now! 🏟: https://t.co/CjIJAc7FE2Official Team Account
-
The Drive follows @Buttlenews & @DanGraca on #Jets5thQtr show. We'll recap #NYJvsMIA #DALvsNYG plus update the late games. Super Bowl Champion @ChrisCanty99 will join the show at 8, @coutinho9 on the new Mets Manager at 8:30 and your calls throughout 18009193776.TV / Radio Personality
-
It's here! The latest Talkin' Mets podcast. We talk about our new Uncle Buck, Luis Castillo for Ronny Mauricio? And love for @You_Found_Nimmo #Mets #LGM #NYMets https://t.co/8S8tY0KMJsBlogger / Podcaster
-
RT @nut_history: These are also very dope. All sizes available. $110 off. $48 instead of $159. Time to get your shoes lol. These deal are ridiculous #Ad https://t.co/m64iIxl30qBlogger / Podcaster
-
-
RT @OmarMinayaFan: Now that the Mets have MLB’s top payroll, a respected front office, and an experienced manager we can get back to the “good old days” of just complaining about on field performance. I will never take that for granted again. #LFGMBlogger / Podcaster
- More Mets Tweets