New York Mets

The Athletic
69884666_thumbnail

‘He always kept me humble’: Manny Machado praises Mets’ hire of Buck Showalter – The Athletic

by: Brittany Ghiroli The Athletic 1h

The Padres star played for Showalter for seven seasons in Baltimore and still speaks highly of him.

More Recent New York Mets Articles

Talkin' Mets
66662523_thumbnail

A New Dawn for the Mets

by: N/A Talkin' Mets 17m

Hear Mike Silva react to the Mets hiring of Buck Showalter as their new manager. He gives his take on why the fans should use caution before they "back up the prospect truck" for Reds ace Luis Castillo. He rounds out the show with some Brandon Nimmo love,

Mets Merized
69659983_thumbnail

The ‘Get Metsmerized’ Podcast Episode 16: It’s Showalter Time

by: Sal Manzo Mets Merized Online 2h

Mets fans, we're here with another emergency episode of the 'Get Metsmerized' Podcast: Manager Edition!https://open.spotify.com/episode/7t3w3TDRFuM1HLMwTODjsu?si=2a21fbeef1dd47ffThis week

Prime Time Sports Talk
69881858_thumbnail

Hall of Fame Case: Billy Wagner

by: John Lepore Prime Time Sports Talk 3h

One of the most dominant closers ever, Billy Wagner is on the ballot for the seventh year. John Lepore takes a look at his Hall of Fame case.

New York Post
69881520_thumbnail

Mets’ Francisco Lindor reveals he and fiancée Katia are married

by: Jaclyn Hendricks New York Post 3h

It seems Steve Cohen wasn't the only member of the Mets making life-changing moves this weekend.

SNY Mets

Can Buck Showalter handle the raised expectation level of the Mets? | SportsNite | SNY

by: SNY YouTube: SNY Mets 4h

On SportsNite, Marc Malusis, John Harper and John Jastremski point out that Buck Showalter has some some unfinished business in New York and the raised expec...

Any feedback or suggestions? Tell us here!
New York Mets Videos

Kevin Kendall on First Year as a Pro

by: New York Mets YouTube: New York Mets Videos 4h

Mets 2021 draft pick Kevin Kendall sat down for an in-season interview and talked about his first year as a pro, playing for the St. Lucie Mets with former U...

Newsday
69880231_thumbnail

Erik Boland's 2022 Baseball Hall of Fame ballot | Newsday

by: Erik Boland Newsday 4h

Newsday's Yankees reporter Erik Boland recently submitted his ballot for the Baseball Hall of Fame's 2022 class. Here are his 10 selections in alphabetical order: Barry Bonds EMBED1 Roger Clemens EMBE

See All New York Mets Articles

Tweets