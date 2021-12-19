- IN
Does the hiring of Buck Showalter change how Mets chances are perceived? | What Are The Odds?
by: @snytv — SNY.tv 26m
In What Are The Odds? presented by Caesars Sportsbook, Eamon McAnaney and Anthony McCarron discuss how hiring Buck Showalter may have changed the perception of the Mets chances.
The top moments of David Wright's career
by: Anthony DiComo — MLB: Mets 2h
NEW YORK -- The arc of David Wright’s career was unlike any in Mets history -- from his productive start to the injuries that later defined him and, finally, to the return that allowed him to author a piece of his own ending. Although Wright's teams often struggled around him,
Todd Zeile Comments About Marcus Stroman Problematic
by: metsdaddy — Mets Daddy 59m
Todd Zeile covered the New York Mets as an analyst throughout the 2021 season. That left him eight months to say something about Marcus Stroman. However, now that Stroman is gone Zeile calls him on…
Hopeless Giants, Jets Can’t Finish Again, Plus Dan Graca
by: John Jastremski — The Ringer 1h
John also discusses the Mets catching up to the Yankees and the Knicks’ treatment of Kemba Walker
The biggest early Mets questions of the Buck Showalter era
by: Mike Puma — New York Post 3h
A few questions to consider as we await the official start to the Showalter era in Queens
Machado supports Mets hiring Showalter: 'He will be great for that organization'
by: Bryan Mcwilliam — The Score 4h
San Diego Padres third baseman Manny Machado has nothing but high praise for Buck Showalter and believes the New York Mets picked the right guy to be their next manager."I know he will be great for that organization," Machado told The Athletic's Brittany Ghiroli. "What they're getting out of him is...
A New Dawn for the Mets
by: N/A — Talkin' Mets 7h
Hear Mike Silva react to the Mets hiring of Buck Showalter as their new manager. He gives his take on why the fans should use caution before they "back up the prospect truck" for Reds ace Luis Castillo. He rounds out the show with some Brandon Nimmo love,
‘He always kept me humble’: Manny Machado praises Mets’ hire of Buck Showalter – The Athletic
by: Brittany Ghiroli — The Athletic 8h
The Padres star played for Showalter for seven seasons in Baltimore and still speaks highly of him.
RT @metsrewind: #LGM #MetsRewindBlogger / Podcaster
RT @Britt_Ghiroli: ‘He always kept me humble’: Manny Machado praises Mets’ hire of Buck Showalter: https://t.co/CQHNltj5sbBlogger / Podcaster
I keep thinking about the alt universe where the Mets hired the Rays guy and we spend 2022 having openers beore Scherzer. We really dodged it there. All Buck needs to do is hand in the lineup card and make a few pitching changes and this should run itself.Blogger / Podcaster
Joining the great @BruceBeck4NY on @SportsFinal4NY very late tonight. Talking Buck, Cohen, Mets, Yankees, etc.Beck is talking Buck with @JonHeyman on @SportsFinal4NY ! What are the @Mets getting with Buck Showalter as the new skipper of the Amazins’? The highly respected writer and insider weighs in tonight on @NBCNewYork ! See you after @SNFonNBC on @NBCNewYork ! https://t.co/yGOT0TuTRQBeat Writer / Columnist
RT @MetsBob: Why Buck Showalter Brings 'Accountability' To Mets https://t.co/PxwPnr7sgr via @ragazzoreportBeat Writer / Columnist
RT @aguilascibaenas: Sencillo remolcador de #LaPatana. #EquipoGrande | @juanlagares2Blogger / Podcaster
