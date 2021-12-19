- IN
Buck Showalter joins impressive list of people to manage Yankees AND Mets - nj.com
by: Mike Rosenstein | mrosenstein@njadvancemedia.com — NJ.com 39m
New York Mets owner Steve Cohen announced Saturday on Twitter he hired former New York Yankees manager Buck Showalter.
The top moments of David Wright's career
by: Anthony DiComo — MLB: Mets 8h
NEW YORK -- The arc of David Wright’s career was unlike any in Mets history -- from his productive start to the injuries that later defined him and, finally, to the return that allowed him to author a piece of his own ending. Although Wright's teams often struggled around him,
Does the hiring of Buck Showalter change how Mets chances are perceived? | What Are The Odds?
by: @snytv — SNY.tv 6h
In What Are The Odds? presented by Caesars Sportsbook, Eamon McAnaney and Anthony McCarron discuss how hiring Buck Showalter may have changed the perception of the Mets chances.
Todd Zeile Comments About Marcus Stroman Problematic
by: metsdaddy — Mets Daddy 6h
Todd Zeile covered the New York Mets as an analyst throughout the 2021 season. That left him eight months to say something about Marcus Stroman. However, now that Stroman is gone Zeile calls him on…
Hopeless Giants, Jets Can’t Finish Again, Plus Dan Graca
by: John Jastremski — The Ringer 7h
John also discusses the Mets catching up to the Yankees and the Knicks’ treatment of Kemba Walker
The biggest early Mets questions of the Buck Showalter era
by: Mike Puma — New York Post 9h
A few questions to consider as we await the official start to the Showalter era in Queens
Machado supports Mets hiring Showalter: 'He will be great for that organization'
by: Bryan Mcwilliam — The Score 9h
San Diego Padres third baseman Manny Machado has nothing but high praise for Buck Showalter and believes the New York Mets picked the right guy to be their next manager."I know he will be great for that organization," Machado told The Athletic's Brittany Ghiroli. "What they're getting out of him is...
A New Dawn for the Mets
by: N/A — Talkin' Mets 12h
Hear Mike Silva react to the Mets hiring of Buck Showalter as their new manager. He gives his take on why the fans should use caution before they "back up the prospect truck" for Reds ace Luis Castillo. He rounds out the show with some Brandon Nimmo love,
RT @mikepiazza31: Want to Congratulate and wish Buck Showalter the Very Best as Manager for the @Mets , think he is a great hire for this team. He knows you don’t win in the off season. Takes hard work, sacrifice and perseverance.#LGMBlogger / Podcaster
Want to Congratulate and wish Buck Showalter the Very Best as Manager for the @Mets , think he is a great hire for this team. He knows you don’t win in the off season. Takes hard work, sacrifice and perseverance.#LGMRetired Player
RT @metsrewind: #LGM #MetsRewindBlogger / Podcaster
RT @Britt_Ghiroli: ‘He always kept me humble’: Manny Machado praises Mets’ hire of Buck Showalter: https://t.co/CQHNltj5sbBlogger / Podcaster
I keep thinking about the alt universe where the Mets hired the Rays guy and we spend 2022 having openers beore Scherzer. We really dodged it there. All Buck needs to do is hand in the lineup card and make a few pitching changes and this should run itself.Blogger / Podcaster
