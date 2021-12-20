- IN
Mets Morning News for December 20, 2021
by: Richard Staff — SB Nation: Amazin' Avenue 7m
Your Monday morning dose of New York Mets and MLB news, notes, and links.
José Reyes’ Speed Was DIFFERENT
by: New York Mets — YouTube: New York Mets Videos 19m
José Reyes opens up the scoring and races the base paths in the 2002 Futures Game with a bases-clearing triple.Check out http://m.mlb.com/video for our full ...
5 moves Mets should make after landing Buck Showalter - nj.com
by: Joe Giglio | jgiglio@njadvancemedia.com — NJ.com 25m
The Mets landed Buck Showalter, bringing dugout credibility to a franchise that desperately needed it. Here’s what should happen next.
Reese Kaplan -- A Fresh Look at Steroid Enhanced Careers
by: Reese Kaplan — Mack's Mets 34m
We always try to write original copy here, but no one is above getting inspired by stories provided elsewhere so long as proper credit is gi...
Morning Briefing: Mets To Introduce Showalter On Tuesday
by: Michael Logan — Mets Merized Online 1h
Good morning, Mets fans!https://twitter.com/NYPost_Mets/status/1472631415481192460The Mets are leaning toward introducing new manager Buck Showalter on Tuesday.While many media member
The top moments of David Wright's career
by: Anthony DiComo — MLB: Mets 11h
NEW YORK -- The arc of David Wright’s career was unlike any in Mets history -- from his productive start to the injuries that later defined him and, finally, to the return that allowed him to author a piece of his own ending. Although Wright's teams often struggled around him,
Does the hiring of Buck Showalter change how Mets chances are perceived? | What Are The Odds?
by: @snytv — SNY.tv 9h
In What Are The Odds? presented by Caesars Sportsbook, Eamon McAnaney and Anthony McCarron discuss how hiring Buck Showalter may have changed the perception of the Mets chances.
Todd Zeile Comments About Marcus Stroman Problematic
by: metsdaddy — Mets Daddy 9h
Todd Zeile covered the New York Mets as an analyst throughout the 2021 season. That left him eight months to say something about Marcus Stroman. However, now that Stroman is gone Zeile calls him on…
Tweets
What a trade and what a great hitter John Olerud was. I truly believe if he stayed in Queens the #Mets would have won the World Series in 2000. #LGMBlogger / Podcaster
Happy 39th birthday to The Captain!Blogger / Podcaster
The Mets made one of their best-ever trades 25 years ago today, sending Robert Person to the Blue Jays for John Olerud. Olerud went on to post 17.3 WAR in 3 seasons with the Mets, missing only 10 games in that span. Person, meanwhile, pitched to a 6.18 ERA in Toronto.Newspaper / Magazine
🚨 Last chance to shop Rumble Ponies before Christmas! The Armory Team Store will be open through noon on Thursday!Minors
Seinfeld guest-star in the dugout. Seinfeld guest-star in the TV booth. That’s something we can get behind. But it got us thinking, which Seinfeld character would make the best bench coach? Discuss…Minors
Captain America turns 39 today. Would you like to see him with a more expanded role with the club in the future?Happy 39th, Cap! 🇺🇸 https://t.co/uqVGb1RuEvBlogger / Podcaster
