- IN
- Mets News
- News Article
24 | Mets Hire Buck + All-Time Mets Pitchers Draft!
by: Shea Station — YouTube: Shea Station 1h
Jolly and Jerry are back to talk about the new manager of the New York Mets, Buck Showalter. In addition to the breaking news, the duo also draft five starti...
More Recent New York Mets Articles
METS NAME BUCK SHOWALTER MANAGER
by: New York Mets — MLB: Official New York Mets Blog 4m
FLUSHING, N.Y., December 20, 2021 — The New York Mets today announced that they have named Buck Showalter the 24th manager in team history…
OTD in Mets History: Amazins Acquire Potent Left-Handed Bats
by: Matt Musico — Mets Merized Online 38m
While December 20th is a day New York Mets fans will always remember for David Wright's birthday, the organization has also made a couple of impactful acquisitions on this date in franchise histor
Bob Melvin an intriguing Mets’ what-if after Buck Showalter hire
by: Dan Martin — New York Post 57m
Melvin left Oakland for the Padres — with permission from the A’s, despite still being under contract — this offseason and the 60-year-old said he might have had interest in the Mets job.
Buck Showalter Hire Proves Mets Are ALL IN! (New York Mets News)
by: WardyNYM — YouTube: WardyNYM 1h
New to the channel? Hit that subscribe and like button if you enjoyed this kind of Mets content! Helps us reach our next subscriber goal of 13K!Mets Hire Buc...
MLB manager tracker: Oakland A's hire Mark Kotsay; Buck Showalter joins Mets - CBSSports.com
by: R.J. Anderson — CBS Sports 1h
Every team has a manager as we enter 2022
Let’s Just Be Glad for the Time Together
by: Greg Prince — Faith and Fear in Flushing 2h
Avery the Cat, not acting as if hes doing the author any favors. Steve Cohen tweeted that Buck Showalter was his choice. I looked over to Avery after relaying the news.
Potential Landing Spots for Michael Conforto
by: Braden Herb — Last Word On Sports: Last Word On Baseball 3h
Michael Conforto is one of the best outfielders on the free agent market. Here are some potential landing spots for Conforto.
See All New York Mets Articles
Tweets
-
Official: #Mets name Buck Showalter their 24th manager in club history. Statements from Steve Cohen, Showalter, Sandy Alderson, and Billy Eppler…Blogger / Podcaster
-
Minors
-
The Blitzer deal giving him a path to a controlling interest in the @CleGuardians in 5-6 years is good news for their fans. Current owner Larry Dolan is well respected but doesn’t seem to have money to support a competitive MLB payroll. Blitzer has been a very good NBA/NHL owner.Beat Writer / Columnist
-
Welcome to the #Mets, Buck! We have hired Buck Showalter as the team’s new manager. https://t.co/qYzSD6OymWOfficial Team Account
-
Blitzer has a path to become the controlling owner of the @CleGuardians in the deal. He has an option to become majority owner in 5-6 years.David Blitzer, part owner of the 76ers and Devils, is a acquiring a large minority stake in the @CleGuardians 1st: @SporticoBeat Writer / Columnist
-
RT @MLBNetworkRadio: "It's was mind-blowing, how little I knew about the game, compared to [Buck Showalter]." Caleb Joseph (@YYZBackstop) on the @Mets new manager: https://t.co/3X6fPJx4wXTV / Radio Network
- More Mets Tweets