Press Release: Mets Name Buck Showalter Manager

by: MMO News Desk Mets Merized Online 1h

FLUSHING, N.Y., December 20, 2021 — The New York Mets today announced that they have named Buck Showalter the 24th manager in team history, agreeing to terms on a three-year contract.

by: New York Mets Radio.com: WFAN 19m

The Mets officially announced Buck Showalter as their new manager Monday, with Showalter saying “this is a tremendous opportunity and a great responsibility to represent this organization. I’m energized and eager to get started.”

by: @snytv SNY.tv 1h

by: Brendan Kuty | BKUTY@njadvancemedia.com NJ.com 1h

by: Newsday.com Newsday 2h

by: N/A MLB: Mets 2h

by: New York Mets MLB: Official New York Mets Blog 2h

Bob Melvin an intriguing Mets’ what-if after Buck Showalter hire

by: Dan Martin New York Post 3h

Melvin left Oakland for the Padres — with permission from the A’s, despite still being under contract — this offseason and the 60-year-old said he might have had interest in the Mets job.

