Mets announce Buck Showalter's hiring as manager: 'I'm energized and eager to get started'

by: @snytv SNY.tv 1h

The Mets announced Buck Showalter's manager hire Monday, two days after owner Steve Cohen first shared the news Saturday on Twitter.

Press release: Mets name Buck Showalter manager

by: N/A MLB: Mets 1h

FLUSHING, N.Y., December 20, 2021 – The New York Mets today announced that they have named Buck Showalter the 24th manager in team history, agreeing to terms on a three-year contract. Showalter will wear #11. “Buck has been one of the best baseball minds for the last two decades and

New York Post
69918407_thumbnail

Bob Melvin an intriguing Mets’ what-if after Buck Showalter hire

by: Dan Martin New York Post 3h

Melvin left Oakland for the Padres — with permission from the A’s, despite still being under contract — this offseason and the 60-year-old said he might have had interest in the Mets job.

