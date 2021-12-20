- IN
- Mets News
- News Article
Mets announce Buck Showalter's hiring as manager: 'I'm energized and eager to get started'
by: @snytv — SNY.tv 1h
The Mets announced Buck Showalter's manager hire Monday, two days after owner Steve Cohen first shared the news Saturday on Twitter.
Mets officially name Buck Showalter manager
by: New York Mets — Radio.com: WFAN 15m
The Mets officially announced Buck Showalter as their new manager Monday, with Showalter saying “this is a tremendous opportunity and a great responsibility to represent this organization. I’m energized and eager to get started.”
Mets’ Buck Showalter breaks silence for 1st time since getting manager job - nj.com
by: Brendan Kuty | BKUTY@njadvancemedia.com — NJ.com 1h
The Mets formally announced Buck Showalter as their manager on Monday, two days after owner Steve Cohen spilled the beans on Twitter.
Press Release: Mets Name Buck Showalter Manager
by: MMO News Desk — Mets Merized Online 1h
FLUSHING, N.Y., December 20, 2021 — The New York Mets today announced that they have named Buck Showalter the 24th manager in team history, agreeing to terms on a three-year contract.
Mets officially name Buck Showalter as manager | Newsday
by: Newsday.com — Newsday 1h
It's officially official: Buck Showalter is the Mets' new manager. The team on Monday announced the longtime baseball skipper as the 24th manager in franchise history. "Buck has been one of the best b
Press release: Mets name Buck Showalter manager
by: N/A — MLB: Mets 1h
FLUSHING, N.Y., December 20, 2021 – The New York Mets today announced that they have named Buck Showalter the 24th manager in team history, agreeing to terms on a three-year contract. Showalter will wear #11. “Buck has been one of the best baseball minds for the last two decades and
METS NAME BUCK SHOWALTER MANAGER
by: New York Mets — MLB: Official New York Mets Blog 2h
FLUSHING, N.Y., December 20, 2021 — The New York Mets today announced that they have named Buck Showalter the 24th manager in team history…
Bob Melvin an intriguing Mets’ what-if after Buck Showalter hire
by: Dan Martin — New York Post 3h
Melvin left Oakland for the Padres — with permission from the A’s, despite still being under contract — this offseason and the 60-year-old said he might have had interest in the Mets job.
