New York Post
Buck Showalter officially Mets manager after signing three-year deal

by: Dan Martin New York Post 1h

Thirty years after becoming the Yankees manager, Buck Showalter is officially in the same job across town with the Mets.

SNY.tv
Can lowkey Buck Showalter build good relationship with charismatic Francisco Lindor? | Baseball Night in NY

by: @snytv SNY.tv 1h

On Baseball Night in NY, John Jastremski asks Jim Duquette how important Buck Showalter's relationship with Mets shortstop Francisco Lindor will be.

WFAN
nj.com
Mets Merized
Newsday
MLB: Mets.com
Official New York Mets Blog
