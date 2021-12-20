New York Mets

USA Today
69925904_thumbnail

Mets to introduce Buck Showalter as manager Tuesday via Zoom

by: AP USA Today 14m

Buck Showalter will be introduced as the New York Mets’ manager Tuesday

Mets Daddy

Carlos Beltran Would Be Odd Fit For Mets Coaching Staff

by: metsdaddy Mets Daddy 29m

One of the more interesting rumors which emerged during Buck Showalter’s interview process was he’d be willing to have Carlos Beltran as his bench coach. It was an odd rumor. When looki…

SNY.tv
69923266_thumbnail

Can lowkey Buck Showalter build good relationship with charismatic Francisco Lindor? | Baseball Night in NY

by: @snytv SNY.tv 3h

On Baseball Night in NY, John Jastremski asks Jim Duquette how important Buck Showalter's relationship with Mets shortstop Francisco Lindor will be.

New York Post
69922984_thumbnail

Buck Showalter officially Mets manager after signing three-year deal

by: Dan Martin New York Post 3h

Thirty years after becoming the Yankees manager, Buck Showalter is officially in the same job across town with the Mets.

WFAN
69922023_thumbnail

Mets officially name Buck Showalter manager

by: New York Mets Radio.com: WFAN 4h

The Mets officially announced Buck Showalter as their new manager Monday, with Showalter saying “this is a tremendous opportunity and a great responsibility to represent this organization. I’m energized and eager to get started.”

nj.com
69898183_thumbnail

Mets’ Buck Showalter breaks silence for 1st time since getting manager job - nj.com

by: Brendan Kuty | BKUTY@njadvancemedia.com NJ.com 5h

The Mets formally announced Buck Showalter as their manager on Monday, two days after owner Steve Cohen spilled the beans on Twitter.

Mets Merized
69920803_thumbnail

Press Release: Mets Name Buck Showalter Manager

by: MMO News Desk Mets Merized Online 5h

FLUSHING, N.Y., December 20, 2021 — The New York Mets today announced that they have named Buck Showalter the 24th manager in team history, agreeing to terms on a three-year contract.

Newsday
69920553_thumbnail

Mets officially name Buck Showalter as manager | Newsday

by: Newsday.com Newsday 5h

It's officially official: Buck Showalter is the Mets' new manager. The team on Monday announced the longtime baseball skipper as the 24th manager in franchise history. "Buck has been one of the best b

