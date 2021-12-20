New York Mets

nj.com
69930648_thumbnail

Devils, Sixers part-owner adds to sports empire, buying share of MLB club - nj.com

by: Mike Rosenstein | mrosenstein@njadvancemedia.com NJ.com 1h

David Blitzer, part-owner of the New Jersey Devils and Philadelphia 76ers, reportedly is worth $1 billion.

New York Post

6 reasons Jets and Giants fans shouldn’t turn off the season just yet

by: Peter Botte New York Post 1m

The Jets and Giants aren't playing for much, but there are still a few reasons to not tune them out of your life just yet.

The Apple

Simply Amazin’ Ep. 142: Buck’s On It

by: The Apple The Apple 9m

Stephen Josiah and Rey Correa return to the show…

Mack's Mets
69931883_thumbnail

PRESS RELEASE: METS NAME BUCK SHOWALTER MANAGER

by: Mack Ade Mack's Mets 13m

  METS NAME BUCK SHOWALTER MANAGER   FLUSHING, N.Y., December 20, 2021   –  T he New York Mets today announced that they have named Buck Sho...

Mets Merized
69931107_thumbnail

Morning Briefing: A’s Replace Bob Melvin With Mark Kotsay

by: Cam Adams Mets Merized Online 48m

Good morning, Mets fans!The Athletics promoted third base coach Mark Kotsay to manager on Monday, according to Jon Heyman of MLB Network. Kotsay takes over for Bob Melvin, after he left to bec

nj.com
69930143_thumbnail

MLB rumors: Ex-Yankees coach never really stood a chance of becoming a manager this hiring cycle - nj.com

by: Mike Rosenstein | mrosenstein@njadvancemedia.com NJ.com 2h

The San Diego Padres (Bob Melvin), Oakland A's (Mark Kotsay) and New York Mets (Buck Showalter) hired new managers this offseason.

Lohud
69929054_thumbnail

NY Mets may target Kris Bryant, Carlos Rodon this winter

by: Justin Toscano LoHud 4h

The Mets, in preparation for a lockout, provided fans with holiday gifts in advance: Max Scherzer, Starling Marte, among others. They may not be done.

USA Today
69925904_thumbnail

Mets to introduce Buck Showalter as manager Tuesday via Zoom

by: AP USA Today 8h

Buck Showalter will be introduced as the New York Mets’ manager Tuesday

Mets Daddy

Carlos Beltran Would Be Odd Fit For Mets Coaching Staff

by: metsdaddy Mets Daddy 9h

One of the more interesting rumors which emerged during Buck Showalter’s interview process was he’d be willing to have Carlos Beltran as his bench coach. It was an odd rumor. When looki…

