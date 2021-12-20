- IN
Morning Briefing: A’s Replace Bob Melvin With Mark Kotsay
by: Cam Adams — Mets Merized Online 48m
Good morning, Mets fans!The Athletics promoted third base coach Mark Kotsay to manager on Monday, according to Jon Heyman of MLB Network. Kotsay takes over for Bob Melvin, after he left to bec
6 reasons Jets and Giants fans shouldn’t turn off the season just yet
by: Peter Botte — New York Post 55s
The Jets and Giants aren't playing for much, but there are still a few reasons to not tune them out of your life just yet.
Simply Amazin’ Ep. 142: Buck’s On It
by: The Apple — The Apple 9m
Stephen Josiah and Rey Correa return to the show…
PRESS RELEASE: METS NAME BUCK SHOWALTER MANAGER
by: Mack Ade — Mack's Mets 13m
METS NAME BUCK SHOWALTER MANAGER FLUSHING, N.Y., December 20, 2021 – T he New York Mets today announced that they have named Buck Sho...
MLB rumors: Ex-Yankees coach never really stood a chance of becoming a manager this hiring cycle - nj.com
by: Mike Rosenstein | mrosenstein@njadvancemedia.com — NJ.com 2h
The San Diego Padres (Bob Melvin), Oakland A's (Mark Kotsay) and New York Mets (Buck Showalter) hired new managers this offseason.
NY Mets may target Kris Bryant, Carlos Rodon this winter
by: Justin Toscano — LoHud 4h
The Mets, in preparation for a lockout, provided fans with holiday gifts in advance: Max Scherzer, Starling Marte, among others. They may not be done.
Mets to introduce Buck Showalter as manager Tuesday via Zoom
by: AP — USA Today 8h
Buck Showalter will be introduced as the New York Mets’ manager Tuesday
Carlos Beltran Would Be Odd Fit For Mets Coaching Staff
by: metsdaddy — Mets Daddy 9h
One of the more interesting rumors which emerged during Buck Showalter’s interview process was he’d be willing to have Carlos Beltran as his bench coach. It was an odd rumor. When looki…
