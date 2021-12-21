New York Mets

Watch: Adam Jones Has High Praise for Buck Showalter

by: Nate Mendelson Mets Merized Online 2h

Former Oriole Adam Jones went on MLB Tonight to discuss what Buck Showalter brought to Baltimore when he joined the franchise in 2010.Jones, a five-time All-Star, played under Showalter from 2

How Buck Showalter's relationship with Francisco Lindor could pan out for Mets | BNNY | SNY

by: SNY YouTube: SNY Mets 24s

On Baseball Night in NY, John Jastremski asks Jim Duquette how important Buck Showalter's relationship with New York Mets shortstop Francisco Lindor will be ...

How Howard Johnson’s family rallied after his grandson’s nightmare accident

by: Ken Davidoff New York Post 1m

When we last checked in with beloved former Met Howard Johnson in July, he and his family were enduring “a struggle.” Time has smiled on the Johnsons.

Zack Britton Has No Grudge With Showalter From 2016 Wild Card Game

by: Nate Mendelson Mets Merized Online 2m

The 2016 American League Wild Card game will always be brought up when discussing Buck Showalter's managerial career. It was Showalter's decision to not use his closer who went 47-of-47 in save op

Mets secretly hire Buck Showalter, trying to keep it quiet

by: Shannon Shark @metspolice The Mets Police 22m

The Mets have apparently hired Buck Showalter to be their new manager.  They did not send me a press release so I consider this story to be unofficial until I see Buck formally announced at 1pm tod…

The top New York sports stories of 2021

by: Neil Best Newsday 31m

Sports in the New York area were not back to normal in 2021 – but things were a lot more normal than in 2020. Progress! One thing that did not change was our lack of an NFL, MLB, NBA or NHL champion.

Showalter Named Mets Manager

by: New York Mets YouTube: New York Mets Videos 55m

The MLB Tonight crew on MLB Network breaks down the expectations for the new Mets manager, Buck Showalter. Check out http://m.mlb.com/video for our full arch...

2021 Draft in Review: RHP, Christian Scott

by: Doug M Mets Minors 1h

Christian ScottB/T: R/R  Ht: 6'4  Wt: 215 LBAge: June 15, 1999 (22 years old)Acquired: Mets 2021 5th round draft pick (University of Florida)2021 Stats (FCL Mets): 0-0, 3.00 ERA, 3 G,

Right Now! The Top 10 LHPs in the 2022 Draft (UPDATED)

by: Mack Ade Mack's Mets 1h

  1.  Brandon Barriera (previously #3)             6-1      170      American Heritage Plantation HS (FL)                 ...

