Mets' new manager Buck Showalter: 'There's no magic sprinkle dust. It's about winning baseball games' - The Athletic
by: The Athletic Staff — The Athletic 21m
The 65-year-old Showalter, a three-time American League Manager of the Year (1994, 2004 and 2014), brings a wealth of experience to the Mets clubhouse.
Sandy Alderson, Billy Eppler detail interview process and why Mets chose Buck Showalter
by: @snytv — SNY.tv 21s
Sandy Alderson and Billy Eppler explained the Mets' interview process, which led to the hiring of Buck Showalter.
SNY not televising the Buck press conference because reasons
by: Shannon Shark @metspolice — The Mets Police 14m
Get your New York Sports here sometimes when it’s convenient. Andrew Marchand reports.. So like I can ALMOST understand the Covid part, except we just went through a year and a half of Covid …
Buck Showalter addresses analytics concerns during Mets introduction
by: Justin Tasch — New York Post 14m
Buck Showalter was introduced as the Mets' new manager on Tuesday during a virtual press conference.
Mets officially introduce Buck Showalter as next manager | Mets News Conference | SNY
by: SNY — YouTube: SNY Mets 34m
The New York Mets officially introduce Buck Showalter as their new manager. Listen to Buck's opening statement and why he's excited to be the new skipper.Wat...
Buck Showalter Announced as Mets Manager
by: New York Mets — YouTube: New York Mets Videos 46m
Watch live as Buck Showalter is introduced as the Mets new manager.
Mets introduce Buck Showalter as manager | Newsday
by: AP — Newsday 49m
The Mets held an introductory video conference call with their new manager Buck Showalter and members of the media on Tuesday. Watch it live here. ...
New York Mets Set To Introduce New Manager Buck Showalter
by: New York Mets News And Updates From CBS 2 New York – CBS New York — CBS New York 57m
Showalter is no stranger to New York baseball fans. The 65-year-old spent time across town managing the New York Yankees from 1992 to 1995.
I could be wrong but I doubt Rob Manfred/MLB has any power to fine Buck Showalter for mentioning Lindor’s name.Beat Writer / Columnist
RT @SheaUpperDeck: @MarkCHealey @Metstradamus The coverage was too special for tv. #BuckShowalterBlogger / Podcaster
I’ll excuse getting the order wrong as long as the batter order is always right #MetsShowalter concludes his Zoom press conference with "Go Mets. Let's go."Beat Writer / Columnist
Buck Wild Ny Post’s headline when Showalter first gets tossed.Blogger / Podcaster
Buck Showalter came off insightful, charming, enthusiastic and forthright during his introductory press conference. Showalter has long been praised for handling the media & he showed why this afternoon. #Mets #LGMBlogger / Podcaster
RT @Keith_McPherson: That was great. Felt like a come together moment for both Mets/Yankees fans. Our old manager goes from Yes Network/MLB Network to back in the dugout in Queens. I'm happy for Buck. He's back. Back in the New York groove. The Mets got it right. Timing is everything. Unlock the ⚾️!Blogger / Podcaster
