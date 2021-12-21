New York Mets

New York Post
69946502_thumbnail

‘Amazin’ But True’ Podcast Episode 95: Buck Showalter is Home Run Hire by Mets

by: Jake Brown New York Post 1h

This franchise badly needed a voice in the dugout that has been there before, that has managed in the big leagues and on the biggest stage.

More Recent New York Mets Articles

USA Today
69948681_thumbnail

APNewsBreak: MLB payrolls drop 4%, back to 2015 level

by: AP USA Today 4m

Major League Baseball payrolls dropped 4% in 2021 compared to the league’s last full season, and the $4.05 billion...

The Cold Wire
69426698_thumbnail

3 Reasons Mets Fans Should Be Thrilled With Buck Showalter

by: Andres Chavez The Cold Wire 9m

The New York Mets hired Buck Showalter to be their manager, and there are plenty of reasons for fans to be excited about the move.

Call To The Pen

Former Toronto Blue Jays manager John Gibbons gets a World Series ring from Atlanta Braves

by: Noah Yingling Fansided: Call To The Pen 24m

Former Toronto Blue Jays manager John Gibbons is getting his first World Series ring in 35 years. Gibbons, 59, played eight games on the New York Mets Worl...

WFAN
69947602_thumbnail

Buck Showalter wife Angela as his ‘rock’ on Carton &amp; Roberts

by: Lou DiPietro Radio.com: WFAN 39m

Buck Showalter will gladly talk about how he has been blessed with a great family, and he constantly praised wife Angela during both his introductory press conference and his appearance on Carton &amp; Roberts on Tuesday.

Daily News
69947540_thumbnail

Buck Showalter checked every box for the Mets - New York Daily News

by: Deesha Thosar NY Daily News 41m

There are no surprises why the Mets chose Buck Showalter to be their leader.

Any feedback or suggestions? Tell us here!
Film Room
69947484_thumbnail

Buck Showalter on joining Mets | 12/21/2021 | New York Mets

by: @Mets MLB: Film Room 42m

Buck Showalter and his wife Angela discuss joining the Mets as the team's next manager and balancing innovations with winning games

Shea Station

Drafting the Best Mets Pitchers of All Time!

by: Shea Station YouTube: Shea Station 52m

New episodes of Shea Station drop weekly during the offseason, brought to you by Jomboy Media.Find us on:Spotify - https://tinyurl.com/jmssspotApple Podcasts...

Blogging Mets

Video: Mets Introduce Buck Showalter as Manager

by: Mark Berman Blogging Mets 53m

In case you missed it, here is the Buck Showalter news conference introducing him as Mets manager. The key word coming from it all spongeful. You may also like ...

See All New York Mets Articles

Tweets