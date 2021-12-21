New York Mets

Buck Showalter Brings Experience, Consistency In Press Conference

by: Patrick Glynn Mets Merized Online 2h

There's no doubt Buck Showalter has seen baseball games play out in just about every which way they can. At the helm of four different teams over 20 seasons since 1992, Showalter has managed over

ESPN NY Yankees Blog
Former Gold Glove 3B Chavez part of Yanks' staff

by: Associated Press ESPN New York: Yankees Blog 21m

Manager Aaron Boone and the New York Yankees finalized the club's new-look -- yet experienced -- coaching staff on Tuesday, including former Gold Glove third baseman Eric Chavez and former New York Mets manager Luis Rojas.

New York Post
Buck Showalter had own version of analytics long before ‘Moneyball’: Sherman

by: Joel Sherman New York Post 24m

Analytics — despite all the branding positively and negatively — is just information. And Buck Showalter is a baseball information junkie.

Barstool Sports
Buck Showalter Is The Manager Of The New York Mets. Let's Talk About It. | Barstool Sports

by: Clem Barstool Sports 26m

The Buck Showalter era is here and the boys are buzzing! This is as close to a perfect hire as you're gonna get for a franchise that needs to turn things around and re-establish a winning culture in t...

The New York Times
Buck Showalter Introduced as Mets Manager

by: James Wagner NY Times 30m

In an introductory news conference, Buck Showalter applauded Steven Cohen for taking away the team’s excuses for not winning the World Series.

The Cold Wire
2 Best MLB Manager Candidates Still On The Market

by: Andres Chavez The Cold Wire 38m

All MLB clubs appear to be set at manager, but for the next opening, these two analytics-driven names could be heavily considered.

Daily News
Never mind analytics, Buck Showalter has what it takes to get the most out of the Mets - New York Daily News

by: Bill Madden NY Daily News 49m

On the first official day of his fifth and likely last voyage as a major league manager, it was inevitable that the bulk of the questions asked of Buck Showalter on Tuesday revolved around analytics and his adaptability, at age 65, to the rapid changes baseball has undergone even in the last three...

MLB: Mets.com
Buck's mission: 'Be the last team standing'

by: Bill Ladson MLB: Mets 1h

NEW YORK -- Mets manager Buck Showalter has an impressive résumé after 20 years in the dugout. He has been named American League Manager of the Year three times. The first came during the strike-shortened season of 1994 with the Yankees, who had the best record in the AL. His

Newsday
New York Mets | Mets introduce Buck Showalter | Newsday

by: AP Newsday 2h

The Mets introduce Buck Showalter as new manager and he discusses his goals for the club

