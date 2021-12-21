- IN
- Mets News
- News Article
Buck's mission: 'Be the last team standing'
by: Bill Ladson — MLB: Mets 1h
NEW YORK -- Mets manager Buck Showalter has an impressive résumé after 20 years in the dugout. He has been named American League Manager of the Year three times. The first came during the strike-shortened season of 1994 with the Yankees, who had the best record in the AL. His
More Recent New York Mets Articles
Former Gold Glove 3B Chavez part of Yanks' staff
by: Associated Press — ESPN New York: Yankees Blog 23m
Manager Aaron Boone and the New York Yankees finalized the club's new-look -- yet experienced -- coaching staff on Tuesday, including former Gold Glove third baseman Eric Chavez and former New York Mets manager Luis Rojas.
Buck Showalter had own version of analytics long before ‘Moneyball’: Sherman
by: Joel Sherman — New York Post 26m
Analytics — despite all the branding positively and negatively — is just information. And Buck Showalter is a baseball information junkie.
Buck Showalter Is The Manager Of The New York Mets. Let's Talk About It. | Barstool Sports
by: Clem — Barstool Sports 27m
The Buck Showalter era is here and the boys are buzzing! This is as close to a perfect hire as you're gonna get for a franchise that needs to turn things around and re-establish a winning culture in t...
Buck Showalter Introduced as Mets Manager
by: James Wagner — NY Times 31m
In an introductory news conference, Buck Showalter applauded Steven Cohen for taking away the team’s excuses for not winning the World Series.
2 Best MLB Manager Candidates Still On The Market
by: Andres Chavez — The Cold Wire 40m
All MLB clubs appear to be set at manager, but for the next opening, these two analytics-driven names could be heavily considered.
Never mind analytics, Buck Showalter has what it takes to get the most out of the Mets - New York Daily News
by: Bill Madden — NY Daily News 51m
On the first official day of his fifth and likely last voyage as a major league manager, it was inevitable that the bulk of the questions asked of Buck Showalter on Tuesday revolved around analytics and his adaptability, at age 65, to the rapid changes baseball has undergone even in the last three...
New York Mets | Mets introduce Buck Showalter | Newsday
by: AP — Newsday 2h
The Mets introduce Buck Showalter as new manager and he discusses his goals for the club
See All New York Mets Articles
Tweets
-
Most regular season games managed among active MLB managers: Tony La Russa: 5259 Dusty Baker: 3722 Terry Francona: 3298 Buck Showalter: 3069 Bob Melvin: 2619 #Mets #LGM @MetsmerizedBlogger / Podcaster
-
RT @TMKSESPN: TMKS: On Tuesday's show, Michael shares his thoughts on the Mets decision to go with Buck Showalter. Plus, would Adam Silver consider pausing the NBA season? And who are the most classic NFL backup QB's of all time? 🔊https://t.co/gB064g2o4FTV / Radio Personality
-
https://t.co/iPHM4aXsnw Buck Showalter is an information junkie — so analytics are not going to be an issue. #MetsBeat Writer / Columnist
-
RT @TMKSESPN: ENN: On Tuesday's ENN, the guys discuss Buck Showalter officially becoming Mets manager, NBA Hall of Fame candidates, Tuesday Night Football and more! 🔊https://t.co/izcIcAKiSOTV / Radio Personality
-
'It’s about winning': Takeaways from Buck Showalter's opening address as Mets manager https://t.co/DZYA8g4ZGq via @northjerseyBeat Writer / Columnist
-
Buck Showalter’s fist full season with a club compared to his second season with the club: Yankees: 1992: 76 1993: 88 (+12) Diamondbacks: 1998: 65 1999: 100 (+35) Rangers: 2003: 71 2004: 89 (+18) Orioles: 2011: 69 2012: 93 (+24) #Mets #LGM @MetsmerizedBlogger / Podcaster
- More Mets Tweets