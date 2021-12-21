New York Mets

Christmas

Christmas wishes for the 2022 Mets

by: Brian Joura Mets 360 2h

NBC Sports
Yankees finalize Aaron Boone’s coaching staff for 2022

by: Associated Press NBC Sports 1h

The Yankees have finalized manager Aaron Boone's coaching staff for 2022, including new additions at hitting coach, first base coach and third base coach.

New York Post
Buck Showalter will demand accountability from Mets: ‘Not for everybody’

by: Mike Puma New York Post 2h

Buck Showalter was hired to manage the Mets as much for the accountability he will demand from players as his baseball acumen.

SNY.tv
How will new Mets manager Buck Showalter handle team's superstars? | Baseball Night in NY

by: @snytv SNY.tv 2h

On Baseball Night in NY, Anthony Recker, John Jastremski and Todd Zeile offer their take on how new Mets manager Buck Showalter will handle the team's superstars, but also learn about each player as individuals.

Mets Introduce Showalter

by: New York Mets YouTube: New York Mets Videos 2h

Buck Showalter is introduced as the 24th manager in Mets franchise history.Check out http://m.mlb.com/video for our full archive of videos, and subscribe on ...

ESPN NY Yankees Blog
Former Gold Glove 3B Chavez part of Yanks' staff

by: Associated Press ESPN New York: Yankees Blog 3h

Manager Aaron Boone and the New York Yankees finalized the club's new-look -- yet experienced -- coaching staff on Tuesday, including former Gold Glove third baseman Eric Chavez and former New York Mets manager Luis Rojas.

Barstool Sports
Buck Showalter Is The Manager Of The New York Mets. Let's Talk About It. | Barstool Sports

by: Clem Barstool Sports 3h

The Buck Showalter era is here and the boys are buzzing! This is as close to a perfect hire as you're gonna get for a franchise that needs to turn things around and re-establish a winning culture in t...

The New York Times
Buck Showalter Introduced as Mets Manager

by: James Wagner NY Times 3h

In an introductory news conference, Buck Showalter applauded Steven Cohen for taking away the team’s excuses for not winning the World Series.

