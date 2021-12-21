- IN
Yankees finalize Aaron Boone’s coaching staff for 2022
by: Associated Press — NBC Sports 1h
The Yankees have finalized manager Aaron Boone's coaching staff for 2022, including new additions at hitting coach, first base coach and third base coach.
Buck Showalter will demand accountability from Mets: ‘Not for everybody’
by: Mike Puma — New York Post 2h
Buck Showalter was hired to manage the Mets as much for the accountability he will demand from players as his baseball acumen.
Christmas wishes for the 2022 Mets
by: Brian Joura — Mets 360 2h
How will new Mets manager Buck Showalter handle team's superstars? | Baseball Night in NY
by: @snytv — SNY.tv 2h
On Baseball Night in NY, Anthony Recker, John Jastremski and Todd Zeile offer their take on how new Mets manager Buck Showalter will handle the team's superstars, but also learn about each player as individuals.
Mets Introduce Showalter
by: New York Mets — YouTube: New York Mets Videos 2h
Buck Showalter is introduced as the 24th manager in Mets franchise history.Check out http://m.mlb.com/video for our full archive of videos, and subscribe on ...
Former Gold Glove 3B Chavez part of Yanks' staff
by: Associated Press — ESPN New York: Yankees Blog 3h
Manager Aaron Boone and the New York Yankees finalized the club's new-look -- yet experienced -- coaching staff on Tuesday, including former Gold Glove third baseman Eric Chavez and former New York Mets manager Luis Rojas.
Buck Showalter Is The Manager Of The New York Mets. Let's Talk About It. | Barstool Sports
by: Clem — Barstool Sports 3h
The Buck Showalter era is here and the boys are buzzing! This is as close to a perfect hire as you're gonna get for a franchise that needs to turn things around and re-establish a winning culture in t...
Buck Showalter Introduced as Mets Manager
by: James Wagner — NY Times 3h
In an introductory news conference, Buck Showalter applauded Steven Cohen for taking away the team’s excuses for not winning the World Series.
