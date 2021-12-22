New York Mets

Reese Kaplan -- OK, The Mets Have a Manager. Now What?

by: Reese Kaplan Mack's Mets 1h

Now that the Mets have hired the veteran and readily available Buck Showalter to lead their team ostensibly for the next three years, this w...

SNY.tv
69964793_thumbnail

Mets News: All Buck Showalter, all the time

by: @snytv SNY.tv 2m

Buck Showalter was introduced as the New York Mets' manager on Tuesday. Here's what happened, in case you missed it...

Gotham Baseball

Yankees Announce 2022 Coaching Staff

by: Mark Healey Gotham Baseball 3m

The Yankees have announced their coaching staff for the 2022 season. Joining Aaron Boone for his fifth season as Yankees manager will be bench coach Carlos Mendoza, pitching coach Matt Blake, bullp…

ESPN L.A. Angels Blog
69963957_thumbnail

2 superstar shortstops, 30 teams: Ranking the best fits for Correa and Story

by: Bradford Doolittle, ESPN Staff Writer ESPN Los Angeles: Angels Blog 16m

This year's historic crop of free-agent shortstops is down to a pair. Is either likely to land on your favorite team?

Amazin' Avenue
69963927_thumbnail

Mets Morning News for December 22, 2021

by: Kory Powell SB Nation: Amazin' Avenue 39m

Your Wednesday morning dose of New York Mets and MLB news, notes, and links.

nj.com
69963518_thumbnail

Drawing on lessons of his Yankees past, Buck Showalter is ready to lead Mets to a bright future | Klapisch - nj.com

by: Bob Klapisch | bklapisch@njadvancemedia.com NJ.com 58m

Buck Showalter will be among MLB's oldest managers in 2022, but he brings an urgency to the New York Mets that's been missing for many years.

Beyond the Box Score
69963386_thumbnail

Morning Mound Visit: A’s hire Mark Kotsay as manager

by: Kenny Kelly SB Nation: Beyond the Box Score 1h

The A’s have their Bob Melvin replacement

Pitcher List
69963315_thumbnail

WLB Awards: Bold Glove - Pitcher List

by: Matt Goodwin Pitcher List 1h

The dopest gloves on the field or at the plate.

