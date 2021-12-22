New York Mets

Beyond the Box Score
The Mets announced they hired veteran skipper Buck Showalter

by: Steven Martano SB Nation: Beyond the Box Score 2h

In hiring Buck Showalter as manager, the Mets prioritized seniority and turnaround experience above all else.

Sports Illustrated
How Is Jeff Kent Not Getting More Hall of Fame Support?

by: Will Laws Sports Illustrated 6m

The all-time home run leader among second basemen belongs in Cooperstown.

SNY Mets

How will new Mets manager Buck Showalter handle the team's superstars?  | Baseball Night in NY | SNY

by: SNY YouTube: SNY Mets 21m

On Baseball Night in NY,  Anthony Recker, John Jastremski and Todd Zeile offer their take on how new Mets manager Buck Showalter will handle the team's super...

SNY.tv
Deep Dive on Mets prospect Calvin Ziegler, a raw but high-upside starting pitcher

by: @snytv SNY.tv 47m

Calvin Ziegler took a long path when it comes to both time and distance to find his way to the New York Mets organization.

Amazin' Avenue
A Pod of Their Own: APOTO Cookie Club 2021

by: Allison McCague SB Nation: Amazin' Avenue 1h

This week, we went live on the Amazin’ Avenue Facebook page for our annual cookie pod to chat about the additions the Mets have made this offseason, including their new manager.

Pitcher List
2022 Second Base Busts - Pitcher List

by: Chad Young Pitcher List 2h

Tough parks, too many strikeouts, and too few PA make these 2B risky.

Mets Merized
So You Think You Know The Mets: Managing Expectations

by: Joe D Mets Merized Online 2h

Hey Everyone! It's been a long time since our last edition of So You Think You Know The Mets. With the Holidays fast approaching, and the Amazins having an Amazin offseason, let's end this year on

Mets 360

Wednesday catch-all thread (12/21/21)

by: Other Mets 360 2h

Please use this thread all week to comment on any Mets-specific topic you wish. Is that still around?

