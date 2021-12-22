New York Mets

MMO Trade Profile: Matt Chapman, 3B

by: Dilip Sridhar Mets Merized Online 3h

Matt ChapmanBats/Throws: R/RDate of Birth: 4/28/1993Traditional Stats: 622 PAs, .210/.314/.403, 27 HR, 72 RBI, 32.5 K%, 12.9 BB%Advanced Stats: .311 wOBA, 101 wRC+, 41.7% Hard Hit Rate, 3.4

Buck Showalter's first task with Mets is hiring coaching staff - New York Daily News

by: Deesha Thosar NY Daily News 26m

Don’t be surprised if Showalter is paired with a young, tech-savvy bench coach to help complement his traditional style of managing.

MLB Insider reacts to Buck Showalter's comments during introductory news conference | SNY

by: SNY YouTube: SNY Mets 1h

SNY MLB Insider Andy Martino and SNY Analyst Anthony Recker share their reaction to what Mets manager Buck Showalter said during his introductory press confe...

MLB Lockout Preventing Showalter From Meeting The Mets

by: Alex Horowitz Mets Merized Online 1h

In just a few months, new Mets manager Buck Showalter will be at the helm of making sure superstars such as Jacob deGrom and Pete Alonso are put in the best opportunity to succeed in 2022.But

Mets sign LF Daniel Palka to minor-league contract

by: @snytv SNY.tv 1h

The Mets have signed left fielder Daniel Palka to a minor-league contract.

Mets Sign Daniel Palka to Minor League Deal

by: metsfanfromholland Mets Junkies 1h

According to the Mets transactions page, they have added 30 year old outfielder Daniel Palka to a minor league deal. The left handed hitting outfielder has played in the majors for the White Sox, hitting 27 homers in 2018. After a brief time in 2019, he hasn’t been back in the show since. After...

Mike’s Mets Player Review Series: Kevin Pillar

by: Mike Phillips The Sports Daily: Metstradamus 3h

Mike's Mets Player Review Series: Kevin Pillar

How Is Jeff Kent Not Getting More Hall of Fame Support?

by: Will Laws Sports Illustrated 3h

The all-time home run leader among second basemen belongs in Cooperstown.

A Pod of Their Own: APOTO Cookie Club 2021

by: Allison McCague SB Nation: Amazin' Avenue 5h

This week, we went live on the Amazin’ Avenue Facebook page for our annual cookie pod to chat about the additions the Mets have made this offseason, including their new manager.

