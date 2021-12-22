- IN
Terry Collins shares his thoughts on Buck Showalter's introduction as Mets manager | Baseball Night in NY
by: @snytv — SNY.tv 3h
Former Mets manager Terry Collins shares his thoughts on Buck Showalter's comments during his official introduction as the Mets' new manager.
2021 Draft in Review: RHP, Kolby Kubichek
by: Doug M — Mets Minors 18m
Kolby Kubichek, RHPB/T: R/R Ht: 6'0 Wt: 180 LBSAge: November 28, 1999 (22 years old)Acquired: Mets 2021 18th round draft pick (Texas)2021 Stats (FCL/St. Lucie): 0-3, 7.71 ERA, 7
Buck Showalter the ‘right guy’ for Mets job: Bobby Valentine
by: Mike Puma — New York Post 21m
One of the most successful managers in Mets history says the organization got it right in hiring Buck Showalter.
Behind the scenes stories of Buck Showalter's coaching tactics | Mets Hot Stove
by: @snytv — SNY.tv 2h
Jim Duquette gives some specific examples of Buck Showalter's preparation, as he tells two stories from Spring Training.
Is It World Series Or Bust For Buck Showalter?
by: Andres Chavez — The Cold Wire 4h
The New York Mets have a new manager in Buck Showalter, but asking him to win it all "or else" is unfair no matter how high expectations are.
Hall of Fame Case: Jeff Kent
by: John Lepore — Prime Time Sports Talk 4h
Jeff Kent hit more home runs than any other second baseman in history. John Lepore examines why Kent hasn't gotten more votes from the BBWAA.
Mets Signing Nelson Cruz Just Became Realistic (New York Mets News & Rumors)
by: WardyNYM — YouTube: WardyNYM 4h
New to the channel? Hit that subscribe and like button if you enjoyed this kind of Mets content! Helps us reach our next subscriber goal of 13K!Mets Free Age...
Mets, Daniel Palka Agree To Minor League Contract
by: Anthony Franco — MLB Trade Rumors 5h
The Mets have agreed to a minor league contract with first baseman/corner outfielder Daniel Palka, according to Palka's transactions tracker at …
Buck Showalter's first task with Mets is hiring coaching staff - New York Daily News
by: Deesha Thosar — NY Daily News 6h
Don’t be surprised if Showalter is paired with a young, tech-savvy bench coach to help complement his traditional style of managing.
One of the greatest games in baseball and specifically World Series history, yet it feels somewhat underrated in that regard. Despite all of what you’ve mentioned that game hasn’t seemed to be mentioned enough when there are discussions about the best World Series games ever.TV / Radio Personality
RT @CodifyBaseball: Lowest earned run average in the pitcher's last (or most recent) 150 starts (in the last 100 years): SANDY KOUFAX, 1.86 CLAYTON KERSHAW, 2.43 Jacob deGrom, 2.49 John Tudor, 2.61 Spud Chandler, 2.62 https://t.co/Pnmtj31RO7Misc
Buck Showalter the 'right guy' for Mets job: Bobby Valentine https://t.co/u4cblKnpwJBlogger / Podcaster
RT @Mets: ⚾️🤝 RT TO WIN ⚾️🤝 Retweet this for a chance to win a @SNYtv gameday experience including four tickets to a 2022 #Mets game, watch batting practice on field and a meet & greet with @SteveGelbs plus a baseball signed by Gary, Keith and Ron. #MetsMonthOfGifts https://t.co/EUmhN1rNpGBlogger / Podcaster
New Post: Mets Sign OF Daniel Palka & RHP Kevin Gadea https://t.co/zY9x7Pf4pW #MetsBlogger / Podcaster
It wasn’t what I was expecting at all and that’s a good thing. I really liked where they went with the story.Hm. Sort of really enjoyed the new #TheMatrix movie. Not exactly what I expected! https://t.co/v5ow7YGgsDBeat Writer / Columnist
