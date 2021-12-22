New York Mets

SNY.tv
Terry Collins shares his thoughts on Buck Showalter's introduction as Mets manager | Baseball Night in NY

by: @snytv SNY.tv 3h

Former Mets manager Terry Collins shares his thoughts on Buck Showalter's comments during his official introduction as the Mets' new manager.

Mets Minors
2021 Draft in Review: RHP, Kolby Kubichek

by: Doug M Mets Minors 18m

Kolby Kubichek, RHPB/T: R/R  Ht: 6'0  Wt: 180 LBSAge: November 28, 1999 (22 years old)Acquired: Mets 2021 18th round draft pick (Texas)2021 Stats (FCL/St. Lucie): 0-3, 7.71 ERA, 7

New York Post
Buck Showalter the ‘right guy’ for Mets job: Bobby Valentine

by: Mike Puma New York Post 21m

One of the most successful managers in Mets history says the organization got it right in hiring Buck Showalter.

SNY.tv
Behind the scenes stories of Buck Showalter's coaching tactics | Mets Hot Stove

by: @snytv SNY.tv 2h

Jim Duquette gives some specific examples of Buck Showalter's preparation, as he tells two stories from Spring Training.

The Cold Wire
Is It World Series Or Bust For Buck Showalter?

by: Andres Chavez The Cold Wire 4h

The New York Mets have a new manager in Buck Showalter, but asking him to win it all "or else" is unfair no matter how high expectations are.

Prime Time Sports Talk
Hall of Fame Case: Jeff Kent

by: John Lepore Prime Time Sports Talk 4h

Jeff Kent hit more home runs than any other second baseman in history. John Lepore examines why Kent hasn't gotten more votes from the BBWAA.

WardyNYM

Mets Signing Nelson Cruz Just Became Realistic (New York Mets News & Rumors)

by: WardyNYM YouTube: WardyNYM 4h

New to the channel? Hit that subscribe and like button if you enjoyed this kind of Mets content! Helps us reach our next subscriber goal of 13K!Mets Free Age...

MLB Trade Rumors
Mets, Daniel Palka Agree To Minor League Contract

by: Anthony Franco MLB Trade Rumors 5h

The Mets have agreed to a minor league contract with first baseman/corner outfielder Daniel Palka, according to Palka's transactions tracker at …

Daily News
Buck Showalter's first task with Mets is hiring coaching staff - New York Daily News

by: Deesha Thosar NY Daily News 6h

Don’t be surprised if Showalter is paired with a young, tech-savvy bench coach to help complement his traditional style of managing.

