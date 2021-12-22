Mets Sign OF Daniel Palka & RHP Kevin Gadea

One of the greatest games in baseball and specifically World Series history, yet it feels somewhat underrated in that regard. Despite all of what you’ve mentioned that game hasn’t seemed to be mentioned enough when there are discussions about the best World Series games ever.

Bernard Quarrick POLIV411 @ HowieRose There were 19 runs scored on 24 hits in Game 7 of the 1960 WS—and the game lasted just 2:36. There were no strikeouts by either the Pirates or the Yankees, the only time that’s ever happened in a Series game.