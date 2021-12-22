- IN
Mets Add Pitcher Kevin Gadea to a Minor League Deal
by: metsfanfromholland — Mets Junkies 1h
Daniel Palka wasn’t the only minor league deal the Mets announced on their transaction page, they also added right handed pitcher Kevin Gadea. The 27 year old native of Nicaragua, missed 4 years between 2016 and 2020 due to Tommy John Surgery and Covid. He returned this year with a 2.61ERA between...
2021 Draft in Review: RHP, Kolby Kubichek
by: Doug M — Mets Minors 3h
Kolby Kubichek, RHPB/T: R/R Ht: 6'0 Wt: 180 LBSAge: November 28, 1999 (22 years old)Acquired: Mets 2021 18th round draft pick (Texas)2021 Stats (FCL/St. Lucie): 0-3, 7.71 ERA, 7
Buck Showalter the ‘right guy’ for Mets job: Bobby Valentine
by: Mike Puma — New York Post 3h
One of the most successful managers in Mets history says the organization got it right in hiring Buck Showalter.
Behind the scenes stories of Buck Showalter's coaching tactics | Mets Hot Stove
by: @snytv — SNY.tv 5h
Jim Duquette gives some specific examples of Buck Showalter's preparation, as he tells two stories from Spring Training.
Is It World Series Or Bust For Buck Showalter?
by: Andres Chavez — The Cold Wire 6h
The New York Mets have a new manager in Buck Showalter, but asking him to win it all "or else" is unfair no matter how high expectations are.
Hall of Fame Case: Jeff Kent
by: John Lepore — Prime Time Sports Talk 7h
Jeff Kent hit more home runs than any other second baseman in history. John Lepore examines why Kent hasn't gotten more votes from the BBWAA.
Mets Signing Nelson Cruz Just Became Realistic (New York Mets News & Rumors)
by: WardyNYM — YouTube: WardyNYM 7h
New to the channel? Hit that subscribe and like button if you enjoyed this kind of Mets content! Helps us reach our next subscriber goal of 13K!Mets Free Age...
Mets, Daniel Palka Agree To Minor League Contract
by: Anthony Franco — MLB Trade Rumors 7h
The Mets have agreed to a minor league contract with first baseman/corner outfielder Daniel Palka, according to Palka's transactions tracker at …
Mets Add Pitcher Kevin Gadea to a Minor League Deal https://t.co/4lQPZnbcQxBlog / Website
RT @DeeshaThosar: “I’m trying to fit the coaching staff to the situation we’re in. I don’t bring in buddies. I bring in people that can deliver what needs to be done for the players." Mets manager Buck Showalter is 'exchanging names' to fill his coaching staff: https://t.co/Ll2ywPoOeCBeat Writer / Columnist
My article tomorrow at Forbes-The New York Mets have made an outstanding choice in hiring Buck Showalter to manage their revised roster. @Mets @YankeesBlogger / Podcaster
“I like his baseball acumen. I like his passion.” https://t.co/fCVWE1QeGMBeat Writer / Columnist
