Mets hockey style hoodie

by: Shannon Shark @metspolice — The Mets Police 8m
Look, I don’t know where you got the idea that this is just Winter Filler.
STS Ep. 47: Mets Hire Buck Showalter (w/ Pat Ragazzo)
by: Anthony Rivera — Subway To Shea 27m
This week on the Subway To Shea Podcast, I am joined by Pat Ragazzo. We discuss: - The NY Mets hire Buck Showalter to be the 24th manager in franchise history. - Buck's impressive introductory press conference. - Possible coaching staff candidates. - Brandon Nimmo contract extension talks. Plus,...
Mets Add Pitcher Kevin Gadea to a Minor League Deal
by: metsfanfromholland — Mets Junkies 4h
Daniel Palka wasn’t the only minor league deal the Mets announced on their transaction page, they also added right handed pitcher Kevin Gadea. The 27 year old native of Nicaragua, missed 4 years between 2016 and 2020 due to Tommy John Surgery and Covid. He returned this year with a 2.61ERA between...
2021 Draft in Review: RHP, Kolby Kubichek
by: Doug M — Mets Minors 5h
Kolby Kubichek, RHPB/T: R/R Ht: 6'0 Wt: 180 LBSAge: November 28, 1999 (22 years old)Acquired: Mets 2021 18th round draft pick (Texas)2021 Stats (FCL/St. Lucie): 0-3, 7.71 ERA, 7
Buck Showalter the ‘right guy’ for Mets job: Bobby Valentine
by: Mike Puma — New York Post 5h
One of the most successful managers in Mets history says the organization got it right in hiring Buck Showalter.
Behind the scenes stories of Buck Showalter's coaching tactics | Mets Hot Stove
by: @snytv — SNY.tv 7h
Jim Duquette gives some specific examples of Buck Showalter's preparation, as he tells two stories from Spring Training.
Is It World Series Or Bust For Buck Showalter?
by: Andres Chavez — The Cold Wire 8h
The New York Mets have a new manager in Buck Showalter, but asking him to win it all "or else" is unfair no matter how high expectations are.
Hall of Fame Case: Jeff Kent
by: John Lepore — Prime Time Sports Talk 9h
Jeff Kent hit more home runs than any other second baseman in history. John Lepore examines why Kent hasn't gotten more votes from the BBWAA.
