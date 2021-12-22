New York Mets

The Mets Police
Mets hockey style hoodie

by: Shannon Shark @metspolice The Mets Police 8m

Look, I don’t know where you got the idea that this is just Winter Filler.

Subway To Shea
STS Ep. 47: Mets Hire Buck Showalter (w/ Pat Ragazzo)

by: Anthony Rivera Subway To Shea 27m

This week on the Subway To Shea Podcast, I am joined by Pat Ragazzo. We discuss: - The NY Mets hire Buck Showalter to be the 24th manager in franchise history. - Buck's impressive introductory press conference. - Possible coaching staff candidates. - Brandon Nimmo contract extension talks. Plus,...

Mets Junkies
Mets Add Pitcher Kevin Gadea to a Minor League Deal

by: metsfanfromholland Mets Junkies 4h

Daniel Palka wasn’t the only minor league deal the Mets announced on their transaction page, they also added right handed pitcher Kevin Gadea. The 27 year old native of Nicaragua, missed 4 years between 2016 and 2020 due to Tommy John Surgery and Covid. He returned this year with a 2.61ERA between...

Mets Minors
2021 Draft in Review: RHP, Kolby Kubichek

by: Doug M Mets Minors 5h

Kolby Kubichek, RHPB/T: R/R  Ht: 6'0  Wt: 180 LBSAge: November 28, 1999 (22 years old)Acquired: Mets 2021 18th round draft pick (Texas)2021 Stats (FCL/St. Lucie): 0-3, 7.71 ERA, 7

New York Post
Buck Showalter the ‘right guy’ for Mets job: Bobby Valentine

by: Mike Puma New York Post 5h

One of the most successful managers in Mets history says the organization got it right in hiring Buck Showalter.

SNY.tv
Behind the scenes stories of Buck Showalter's coaching tactics | Mets Hot Stove

by: @snytv SNY.tv 7h

Jim Duquette gives some specific examples of Buck Showalter's preparation, as he tells two stories from Spring Training.

The Cold Wire
Is It World Series Or Bust For Buck Showalter?

by: Andres Chavez The Cold Wire 8h

The New York Mets have a new manager in Buck Showalter, but asking him to win it all "or else" is unfair no matter how high expectations are.

Prime Time Sports Talk
Hall of Fame Case: Jeff Kent

by: John Lepore Prime Time Sports Talk 9h

Jeff Kent hit more home runs than any other second baseman in history. John Lepore examines why Kent hasn't gotten more votes from the BBWAA.

