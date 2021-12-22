- IN
Morning Briefing: Trevor May Is Optimistic About 2022 Bullpen
by: Ben Reimer — Mets Merized Online 1h
Good morning, Mets fans!In an interview with Sports Illustrated, Trevor May expressed optimism about the bullpen next season, saying that he thinks they can reach the "next level" in 2022. May
The best and worst New York sports moments of 2021
by: Andrew Crane — New York Post 53s
There were a lot of ups and down for New York sports this year. Here are the best and worst moments of 2021.
Tom Brennan - Whither Goes Jeff McNeil in 2022?
by: Tom Brennan — Mack's Mets 14m
I love bounce-back Squirrels - how about you? Jeff McNeil had a bad year. I'm sure he'd be the first to agree on that. He's not alone. ...
Buck Showalter gets vote of confidence (and a warning) from ex-Mets manager - nj.com
by: Mike Rosenstein | mrosenstein@njadvancemedia.com — NJ.com 2h
The New York Mets hired former New York Yankees manager Buck Showalter and gave him a three-year contract.
STS Ep. 47: Mets Hire Buck Showalter (w/ Pat Ragazzo)
by: Anthony Rivera — Subway To Shea 6h
This week on the Subway To Shea Podcast, I am joined by Pat Ragazzo. We discuss: - The NY Mets hire Buck Showalter to be the 24th manager in franchise history. - Buck's impressive introductory press conference. - Possible coaching staff candidates. - Brandon Nimmo contract extension talks. Plus,...
Mets Sign OF Daniel Palka and RHP Kevin Gadea
by: John Sheridan — Mets Minors 45m
The New York Mets inked OF Daniel Palka and RHP Kevin Gadea to minor league deals. Both players have been assigned to the Syracuse Mets roster.Palka, 30, played last season with the Triple-A a
Mets hockey style hoodie
by: Shannon Shark @metspolice — The Mets Police 5h
Look, I don’t know where you got the idea that this is just Winter Filler.
Mets Add Pitcher Kevin Gadea to a Minor League Deal
by: metsfanfromholland — Mets Junkies 9h
Daniel Palka wasn’t the only minor league deal the Mets announced on their transaction page, they also added right handed pitcher Kevin Gadea. The 27 year old native of Nicaragua, missed 4 years between 2016 and 2020 due to Tommy John Surgery and Covid. He returned this year with a 2.61ERA between...
RT @alevy1971: @usatodaysports Ask a quarterback about epidemiology. Have a fireman do your taxes. Get a vasectomy from your lawyer. I don't understand why society doesn't do these things.Blogger / Podcaster
Jerome. Martin. Koosman. The greatest left-handed pitcher in #Mets history. A Mets hall of famer who was on the mound the day they won it all. Happy Birthday! https://t.co/36vGmNIHOvBlogger / Podcaster
Mets manager Buck Showalter is already ‘exchanging names’ to fill his coaching staff https://t.co/Z0aYpFLMS9 @DeeshaThosarNewspaper / Magazine
The Rumble Ponies Administrative Offices and The Armory Team Store will be closing at noon today! We will re-open for business on Monday, January 3rd at 9:00 AM! We wish everyone safe travels wherever their destination might be these holidays!Minors
We’ve got a lot of problems with you people. Happy Festivus. “Many Christmases ago, I went to buy a doll for my son. I reached for the last one they had, but so did another man. As I rained blows upon him, I realized there had to be another way.” #festivusfortherestofusMinors
RT @mikemayer22: Happy 79th Birthday to Jerry Koosman. Koosman had a 3.09 ERA in 12 seasons with the Mets.Blog / Website
