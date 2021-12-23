- IN
2021 Mets Report Card: Jonathan Villar, IF
by: Alex Horowitz — Mets Merized Online 9m
Player Data: Age: 30 (5/2/1991), B/T: S/RPrimary Stats: 142 G, 505 PA, 454 AB, .249 BA, .322 OBP, .416 SLG, .738 OPS, 113 H, 18 HR, 42 RBI, 46 BB, 132 SOAdvanced Stats: 102 OPS+, 105 wRC+,
Steve Cohen, Dave Portnoy, Kyrie Irving: Worst columns of 2021 - New York Daily News
by: Dennis Young — NY Daily News 19m
When part of the job description is occasionally ripping ballers, bureaucrats and billionaires, it’s only fair to own up to one’s mistakes.
Mets COTW: 1987 Topps Tiffany Ron Darling
by: Brian Joura — Mets 360 39m
Ode to Sports: A year when games and fans came off the bench | Newsday
by: The Associated Press — Newsday 48m
Essentially better, wouldn't you say?Fans back in the stands and games back in play.Clearly more settled but far from routine:Some shots from the arc, some for the vaccine.A year on the rebound crissc
Buck Showalter, a Baltimore perspective: Part 1—A conversation with Mark Brown of Camden Chat
by: Allison McCague — SB Nation: Amazin' Avenue 55m
I asked the managing editor of Camden Chat, who has watched far more games managed by Buck Showalter than I have, about who Buck Showalter is as a manager, his fit for the Mets, and his legacy in Baltimore.
Mike’s Mets Player Review Series: Jake Reed
by: Mike Phillips — The Sports Daily: Metstradamus 56m
Mike's Mets Player Review Series: Jake Reed
Tom Brennan - Two Interesting Mets Minor League Signings
by: Tom Brennan — Mack's Mets 1h
The Mets just signed Daniel Palka and Kevin Gadea to minor league deals and added them to AAA. Palka, 30, is a 6'2", 240 RF (with some 1B) ...
Metsivus: The Airing of Grievances. Steve, JDG, Baez, Vulgar Pete and more!
by: Shannon Shark @metspolice — The Mets Police 3h
Once again it is Mestivus, and time for the annual airing of grievances. We will start with the big one and then the rest are in no particular order. The horrible Javy Baez for coming to town for …
When you can't tweet about any playersFestivus for the rest of us! https://t.co/dwMgsct2bFBlogger / Podcaster
Mets fans, what Festivus Miracle are you hoping for in 2022? #LGMBlog / Website
While I'm here: 1) Yes, I'm alive. 2) Miss you guys, too. 3) No, there has been no progress on the labor front. Don't anticipate there will be for a while. Talks will restart in early January. Not much else there. 4) Stay safe and healthy and have a wonderful holiday season.Beat Writer / Columnist
"The Mets could exceed the luxury tax by a lot in 2022 before slowly starting to get back under by 2024 or 2025." Assessing the Mets' payroll situation in 2022 and beyond after their big offseason spending spree (via @DannyAbriano) https://t.co/RR41EncoLnTV / Radio Network
Soup Bros guy explained the Closed sign and no answer on phone saying, they don’t want too many customers. If you’re in Milwaukee’s 3rd Ward stop in! Great soup. Nicer than Seinfeld soup guy even if they don’t want you to come.Beat Writer / Columnist
RT @mikemayer22: Key quote from Showalter on his staff "I’m trying to fit the coaching staff to the situation we’re in...I don’t bring in buddies. I bring in people that can deliver what needs to be done for the players. It’s all for the players." Choices will be collaboration w/ Billy & Sandy.Super Fan
